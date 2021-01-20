“The punishment which the wise suffer who refuse to take part in the government, is to live under the government of worse men.”
— Plato
A decade ago, five candidates vied for a single at-large seat on the Grand Junction City Council.
So far this year, there are zero contested races for four seats on the council, though that could change between now and Monday, Jan. 25, the deadline for nomination petitions to be filed.
We hope that’s the case. Having a single choice in four different races is no choice at all. No offense to those who have declared their candidacy — they’ve done their part by stepping forward and making themselves available to serve. But the community loses when there’s no debate, no friction of competing ideas about priorities and a path forward.
We get what we get and we can’t pitch a fit.
Given the events of the past year — a pandemic and a social justice campaign that brought racial tensions to the steps of City Hall — we expected more interest in this municipal election.
Lamentations about the lack of diversity on the council and demands for improved engagement with minority communities suggested we would see campaigns focused on changing the power structure in Grand Junction. But if the election were held today, the seven-member council would be even less diverse than it is now, losing one of two women and adding no people of color.
Needless to say, it’s hard to accept criticism about a lack of diversity if those pointing fingers can’t be bothered to give voters a choice in the matter.
To qualify to run for a City Council seat, candidates must be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote in Grand Junction and have lived in the city limits for a full year prior to the election. Candidates have to collect 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction by Jan. 25.
Hopefully, there are potential candidates we don’t know about who have been circulating petitions. Otherwise, come April 6 voters will fill four seats on the council — District A, District D, District E and one at-large seat — without having to choose who fills them.