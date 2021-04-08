There’s a new parlor game sweeping America ever since Major League Baseball pulled its All-Star game from Georgia over the state’s new voting law — and that’s to compare voting laws across the country to prove Georgia isn’t some dastardly outlier.
There are some valid points to be made. Georgia’s new law provides eight more days of early voting than New York. It also offers no-excuse absentee ballots, which New York doesn’t.
Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware doesn’t have early voting or no-excuse absentee balloting. There are countless other examples of how Georgia is squarely in the mainstream compared to some “blue” states’ voting provisions. But trying to put Georgia on par with Colorado (or vice versa) is a bridge too far and Colorado officials have been quick to point out why our voting process is the most accessible in the country.
It all starts with Colorado’s universal vote-by-mail. Nobody has to request a ballot. They’re delivered to all registered voters, giving everyone a choice of voting my mail, dropping off the ballot at a secure drop box or voting in person.
Much has been made of Colorado having a voter ID law on the books, but that only applies to in-person voting, which can be as low as 2%. The vast majority of Colorado voters mail or drop off their ballots — with no evidence that this leads to deliberate illegal voting.
The voter ID law at issue in Georgia isn’t for in-person voting. Georgia is going to require a driver’s license number, Social Security number or other ID on absentee ballots. Some may view this as a minor inconvenience, but it doesn’t change the fact that voting by mail is “harder” in Georgia than in Colorado and critics contend that this provision disproportionately disenfranchises Black voters.
Some defenders of the Georgia law have pointed out that Georgia has more in-person early voting days than Colorado. But we’ve already established that Coloradans don’t go to polling places because of the ease and accessibility of all-mail balloting.
Colorado’s Democratic junior U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper appeared on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon on Tuesday to dispel notions that Georgia and Colorado aren’t that far apart on voting.
“In Georgia they have one lockbox for every 100,000 voters. In Colorado, I think it’s every 6,000 or every 8,000 voters. So there are many, many more places where you can drop off your ballots and know that they’re going to get counted. The systems are very, very different.”
Colorado’s voting laws were passed in bipartisan fashion. Georgia’s new law was supported only by Republicans.
While there’s no question that Georgia’s new law contains provisions that are similar to those in blue states, none of those blue states have recently tightened restrictions using a discredited premise that existing election processes are vulnerable to fraud.
More significantly, Georgia’s new law does nothing to address the real problems facing in-person voters in Georgia — inordinately long lines to vote. According to an analysis of state and local records by Georgia Public Broadcasting and ProPublica,Georgia’s voter rolls have grown by nearly 2 million people since 2013, yet polling locations have been cut statewide by nearly 10%. Much of the growth has been fueled by younger, nonwhite voters, especially in nine metro Atlanta counties, where four out of five new voters were nonwhite, according to the Georgia secretary of state’s office. So Georgia’s Legislature set out to fix a problem that doesn’t exist — voter security and fraud — and ignored the real problem, which is easier access to voting locations.
The bottom line is that voting in Colorado is easy and secure and leads to some of the highest turnout in the nation. MLB couldn’t have picked a better place to highlight the differences in voting laws.