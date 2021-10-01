It was a foregone conclusion that Colorado’s independent redistricting commission was not going to please everyone with its map of U.S. House districts, no matter how it drew it up.
The commission floated several versions to the public, finally settling on a map that keeps the Western Slope pretty much intact within the 3rd Congressional District, though it’s slightly less competitive than it had been.
That’s preferable to dividing the Western Slope in half for the sake of competitiveness. And the commission made the same tradeoff by keeping Denver and Colorado Springs whole.
The commission could have sliced and diced its way to competitive districts statewide, turning the state’s urban centers into pinwheels with arms stretching into rural areas to make the numbers work.
But competitiveness was only one factor and subservient to other considerations such as preserving communities of interest and keeping districts compact.
The 12-member commission, equally divided among Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliateds voted 11-1 for this final version of the congressional map, which should give voters some confidence that this is about as balanced as things can get, given the parameters the commission established.
The proposal must be approved by the Colorado Supreme Court by Nov. 1 or be sent back to the commission for revisions.
Under the old redistricting system, the politicians who control the state Capitol would have been in charge of drawing congressional lines. That would have put Democrats in charge and they most certainly would have sought to create a breakdown of congressional seats that favored their party.
Instead, the map creates three safe seats for Democrats, three safe seats for Republicans and two seats that are up for grabs, based on the result of previous elections.
But the 7th Congressional District and the newly created 8th still have a Democratic advantage, setting up a potential 5-3 split which would be reflective of President Biden’s 13 percentage point win in the 2020 election.
Still, the prospect of a potential 4-4 split has some Democratic leaders unhappy.
Meanwhile, there are far fewer complaints about the 3rd CD — even from two Democrats running to oppose U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert.
“I don’t think it’s harder for a Democrat to win,” Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs told the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Under the final proposal, the 3rd Congressional District would lean 9 percentage points in Republicans’ favor, based on previous election results. Boebert secured her first term last year by just 6 percentage points.
Western Colorado is traditionally a conservative region and we see no problem with district boundaries that reflect political reality.
On balance, the proposed final map checks the boxes the commission put in place and serves our region well, preserving the Western Slope’s ability to address its shared interests and challenges — water, transportation, extraction, ranching, agriculture and rural economic development.