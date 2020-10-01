Vote!
You hear it all the time as if it’s a civic duty.
We’d prefer for people to think of voting as an opportunity rather than an obligation. We should never make casting a ballot a priority over knowing the issues.
The sad truth is that the right to vote doesn’t require any understanding of current events or any awareness of how government works.
Thomas Jefferson famously observed, “An enlightened citizenry is indispensable for the proper functioning of a republic. Self-government is not possible unless the citizens are educated sufficiently to enable them to exercise oversight.”
Thus, voting carries an implied responsibility to know the candidates and the issues. If you’re reading this, you’re probably making a better effort than your non-newspaper-reading fellow citizens to be informed.
To reiterate: You don’t have a civic duty to vote, but rather a duty to be informed if you exercise your right to vote.
Ballots will be mailed to Colorado voters after Oct. 9. We’ve spent much of this week and the previous three meeting with folks running for county commissioner, the state Legislature and Congress. We’ve also met with supporters and detractors of measures that are on this year’s ballot.
We’ve already published editorials laying out our positions on Amendment B (Repeal Gallagher), Proposition 118 (Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program), Proposition 114 (Reintroduction and Management of Gray Wolves) and Proposition 113 (Adopt Agreement to Elect U.S. Presidents by National Popular Vote).
Our goal is to weigh in on races and issues by the end of the first week that ballots will be hitting mailboxes. Based on our experience of wading through all these issues, voters should be prepared to do their homework.
If you haven’t picked up your “blue book,” formally known as the “2020 State Ballot Information Booklet,” it’s time to start thumbing through it. It does an excellent job of summarizing the arguments for and against any of the issues on the ballot.
Our hope is that between the blue book and our editorials, voters will have a solid understanding of the issues.
Some folks will want to vote because it’s a presidential election year. That’s an important race and it’s been well-covered. But voters who are certain about their presidential choice but unsure about other races or issues shouldn’t check boxes willy-nilly.
Take the time to learn about these issues before you vote. Many of them may be just as important to your quality of life as the presidential election (if not more so) since they are all issues that impact us directly in Colorado.
So, yes, please vote. Not because it’s your civic duty, but because you have a clear purpose that comes from being well-informed.
If you don’t think you have enough information to cast an informed vote on every issue, do more homework. That’s another reason to start filling out your ballot early. There are loads of good information out there — and bad. We hope in this space to be a reliable, trusted source even if you — perhaps especially if you — don’t agree with us.