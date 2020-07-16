No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.
That’s the new reality for Coloradans for at least the next month after Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday requiring every citizen of the state over the age of 10 to wear a mask or face covering in public indoor spaces.
Since late June, COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations in Colorado have increased at alarming rates. Without slowing current rates of infection, modeling indicates the state would run out of intensive care units beds in September, the state’s epidemiologist said Thursday.
Colorado has a small window of opportunity to bend the curve back in the right direction, Polis said. The order is meant to head off exponential growth in the spread of the virus that would require more drastic measures, like shutting down the economy again.
“We need to live the way we did in May and early June,” Polis said. A “backslide” in recent weeks means the “party has to end” if citizens want to keep the economy open and save lives, Polis said.
Before issuing the order, Polis wanted confirmation that mask mandates are effective and that they don’t lull people into a false of security about keeping a safe distance from each other.
Data shows that more people wear masks in municipalities that have enacted public health orders requiring them, Polis said. Additionally, the uptick in new cases occurs at a slower rate than areas of the state with no mask orders.
For Mesa County, the governor’s order comes just as a local Variance Protection Program kicked off a new initiative to encourage more businesses to require customers to wear masks.
And, as the Sentinel’s Alex Zorn reported in Thursday’s paper, several national retailers and businesses with locations in Grand Junction, including Kroger, Walmart, Best Buy and Kohl’s, are moving to mandatory mask policies.
So, governor’s order or not, Mesa County residents would have begun feeling increasing pressure to mask up. But the governor’s order provides cover for businesses and their employees to ask customers to wear masks — a critical component of COVID-19 mitigation.
We’ve made our support for wearing masks well-known, but mask-wearing advocacy has reached new heights recently.
“Like herd immunity with vaccines, the more individuals wear cloth face coverings in public places where they may be close together, the more the entire community is protected,” Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and two colleagues wrote in an editorial in the Journal of the American Medical Association that published on Tuesday.
“If everyone wears a face covering for the next few weeks while in public, I believe we can drive transmission rates of COVID-19 down significantly,” Redfield tweeted on Wednesday.
The best real-world example of how effective masks can be comes from Springfield, Mo., where two infected hairstylists, showing symptoms, interacted with 139 clients. Both the stylists and the customers wore masks and no new infections resulted.
Anyone who still questions whether masks are effective need look no further than this.
As far as we’re concerned, wearing a mask should always have been considered a caring act of kindness. Now it’s the law.
And like seatbelt and drunk driving laws, this one makes sense under these extreme circumstances.