The gambling industry in Colorado was originally envisioned as a quaint low-stakes endeavor that would provide some diversion to visitors to historic mining town that needed a way to attract commerce.
“Give ‘em an inch,” the old saying goes. Voters in 1990 approved maximum $5 bets on slots, Black Jack and poker during limited gaming hours in the towns of Cripple Creek, Black Hawk and Central City with revenues split between the state’s general fund, a historic preservation fund and the impacted communities.
Then in 2008, under Amendment 50, voters agreed to increase the bet limit to $100 and expand the games to include craps and roulette at all hours, with the bulk of revenues from extended gaming going to community colleges.
Now voters are being asked to relinquish their authority to have some say in how gaming is conducted in casino towns, which we think is a bad idea.
Amendment 77 would allow voters in the three casino towns to decide for themselves if they want to expand authorized games and increase maximum bets to any amount.
Proponents of Amendment 77 say it’s about independence and local control, throwing a lifeline to economically devastated communities and supporting community colleges, which will continue to be beneficiaries of any growth in gaming revenues.
There’s certainly a case to be made about self-determination. Amendment 77 doesn’t expand gambling beyond where it already exists. If voters in the casino towns authorize high-stakes gaming, they’re the ones who have to deal with the impacts — traffic, noise and overhead cranes from an anticipated building boom.
They’ll get a slice of new revenues to deal with those impacts. What will the rest of the state get? We don’t know because it all depends on what the casino towns decide. At a minimum, Colorado Mesa University’s Western Colorado Community College would probably see an uptick in its share of gambling revenue — which has totaled $4.3 million since 2010 — if high-stakes gambling becomes a reality.
For some, that’s a good enough reason for Mesa County voters to get on board. It seems like there’s no downside — until someone’s niece, friend or co-worker compulsively makes one bet too many and faces a financial catastrophe.
That doesn’t seem to be what voters envisioned in 1990. We’re not ones to advocate for a nanny state, but we’re bothered by the creeping nature of this industry. What started as something “fun” and relatively harmless is now on the precipice of taking a darker turn.
A more honest ballot measure would ask Coloradans if they want high-stakes gambling in the state, instead of handing off that decision to a handful of people in casino towns who are more prone to see dollar signs than problems.