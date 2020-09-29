Our initial reaction upon hearing that a petition drive had been mounted to reintroduce wolves to Colorado was an eye-roll.
Back then, before the signature-gathering process succeeded in getting a measure placed on the ballot, it seemed like folly to expect voters to decide a science-based question with their heads and not their hearts.
Nothing that’s happened since then has moved us away from our initial skepticism. A citizen initiative doesn’t seem like the proper way to settle a controversy in which there’s no scientific consensus.
Wolves will either decimate deer and elk populations or they’ll make them stronger by killing off the weaklings. We’ve heard both arguments. (See Dan West’s story in today’s edition.) But Proposition 114 doesn’t ask voters if they think wolves are good for Colorado — whether ecological gains justify potential livestock losses or the potential strain on the state’s wildlife agency. It just asks whether voters want them in the state.
It’s a setup that too easily lets emotion rule. Who, with the exception of livestock producers, wouldn’t want to hear wolves howling at a full moon on a backpacking trip?
We’ll concede that Proposition 114 does leave the management of wolves to the experts. If 114 passes, it will require Colorado Parks and Wildlife to introduce wolves to public lands west of the Continental Divide by the end of 2023. In the interim, after passage and until introduction, CPW would engage with stakeholders to develop a management plan, which must include a way to reimburse ranchers for losses.
The plus is that there should be time to come up with a good plan. The minus is that voters would force CPW to take on an issue with unknown impacts on its budget. CPW is a fee-driven agency that doesn’t receive support from the state’s general revenues. Depending on the cost (between $1 million or $6 million), managing wolves could eat up between 0.5% and 3% of its $232 million budget.
Delta resident Bonnie Brown, the executive director of the Colorado Wool Growers Association, said CPW is already “stressed” trying to manage black bear conflicts. “When you look at the wolf issue and see how much other states are spending on managing wolves, to us it doesn’t make sense to dump another predator on top of a problem we can’t address.”
Left to its own expertise, CPW has on four previous occasions opted not to commit to wolf reintroduction, instead inviting stakeholders to the table to devise a plan to manage a plan if wolves migrated here on their own.
The experts have essentially spoken, said Patrick Pratt, the deputy campaign manager for Coloradans Protecting Wildlife.
“It’s not necessarily a matter of whether wolves should be allowed in Colorado,” Pratt said. “Wolves are coming here whether we like it or not. It’s more a matter of how do we manage them once they get here and is it really our place to be introducing them or do we follow the plan that has been established through the traditional stakeholder process to allow them to come here.”
Proposition 114 is a statutory measure, meaning the Legislature could amend it or rescind it if it proved to create some unforeseen problems. That might be of some comfort to fence-riders, but it also speaks to the wisdom of allowing scientific issues to be decided by popular vote. If we have to depend on the Legislature to save us from bad policy, what does it say about us?
Our recommendation is to say no to the measure. That doesn’t mean saying no to wolves altogether. It means acknowledging that CPW is better equipped to determine this issue on its own or that the legislative process is better suited to come up with a more buttoned-up proposal.
Wolves pose a series of complicated questions that we think deserve more consideration than what a “yes or no” ballot initiative can deliver.