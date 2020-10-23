The Daily Sentinel publishes stories and photos to serve the interests only of its readers. We do not accept payment from anyone — politician, interest group, or advertiser — in exchange for news stories in the paper or on our website.
This seems self-evident to anyone who’s ever worked at The Sentinel or to readers who’ve paid attention for awhile, but it has become necessary to make this clear. That’s because, as an Oct. 18 New York Times story revealed, a network of 1,200 so-called “local news” websites operated by a former TV news anchor-turned-entrepreneur is pawning off paid-for ads as news stories.
The network, we might add, includes one right here, called the Grand Junction Times. There’s also the Denver City Wire, Centennial State News, the Boulder Leader and a dozen others in our state. They all currently feature a top story with the headline: “Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gets ‘C’ grade for fiscal management.”
Not too difficult to discern which side of the political spectrum has an interest in goosing that “story.” The New York Times, combing through tax records and financial disclosure forms, found that conservative groups had pumped $1.7 million into the network of sites for beneficial “coverage.” An e-mail obtained by The Times shows a salesman making a pitch to a potential client for a $2,000 package that included five “articles” and unlimited “news releases.”
That’s how this thing works. It’s not about news. It’s about fooling you into thinking it’s news, when it’s really paid-for advertising.
State laws generally require political advocacy ads to disclose who pays for them. In Illinois, complaints led to a state order so that the websites now run an item in their “about” section that says the sites are funded, “in part, by advocacy groups who share our beliefs in limited government.” But the Illinois sites are virtually the only ones in the network with such a disclosure, the NYT found.
The businessman in charge of this operation is named Brian Timpone. He is attempting to capitalize on the decline of local newspapers like this one, and public confusion about what constitutes professional journalism and what constitutes advocacy. Politicians of all stripes, most prominently our current president, have an interest in undermining the credibility of real professional journalism so that they can control the information that reaches potential voters and citizens.
We stand strongly against that.
Our newspaper and our website are paid for by subscribers who want our professional objective reporting and editing. We include an opinion page because we think readers want and need a variety of viewpoints to consider, but we have no connection to any political party or interest group. We make them all happy some days, and mad, sooner or later.
We sell ads to businesses who want to reach our readers, and this time of year, we sell ads to politicians who want to reach potential voters. But our advertising department handles those ads, and there’s no connection to the work of the newsroom in writing and editing stories. Any paid-for political ads — including political advocacy letters to the editor — are labeled as such.
We aim to continue to provide that service for many years to come. It all depends on putting the interests of our readers first. Unlike this other outfit. We certainly hope you can tell the difference.