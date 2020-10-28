What’s more tiresome — election season or living through a pandemic?
Election fatigue is at least tempered with the knowledge that it will all be over soon. Pandemic fatigue, on the other hand, is grinding us down at the precise moment when we need to bolster our resolve to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.
From Monday’s Wall Street Journal:
“The collective exhaustion — known as pandemic fatigue — has emerged as a formidable adversary for governments that are counting on a high degree of public cooperation with the latest rounds of restrictions to flatten the infection curve. Too much pandemic fatigue, authorities say, can fuel a vicious cycle: A tired public tends to let its guard down, triggering more infections and restrictions that in turn compound the fatigue.”
That seems to be an apt summation of the current situation in the Grand Valley. Whatever we were doing early seemed good enough. Our infection rate stayed low, allowing public health officials to impose minimal restrictions on business and public gatherings.
It probably gave us a false sense of security. While some parts of the country are experiencing a second or third wave of significant outbreaks, we’re just now experiencing our first — exposing the reality that whatever we’re doing isn’t good enough.
What started as small upticks in infection rates has blossomed into community spread — at the worst possible time. This week’s cold snap is a reminder that as winter sets in, more people will socialize at close quarters indoors, where the virus spreads most efficiently.
We have significant flattening to achieve. We’re not rounding a corner — at least not locally — unless it’s into oncoming traffic.
Last week Mesa County recorded 74 cases in a single day — we’re only supposed to have 75 in a two-week period to regain the state’s least restrictive variance. Bear in mind that those numbers are off by a factor of 10 or more, meaning 50 cases confirmed by testing probably means 500 more that have gone undetected.
We’re as sick of this virus as anyone. We’ve written somewhere on the order of 30 editorials that have touched on some aspect of the pandemic since Jan. 30. But it bears pointing out that pandemic fatigue is largely a state of mind.
It’s one thing to endure public service announcements about the efficacy of mask-wearing — quite another to see our schools revert to remote learning or our local hospital staffs demoralized by swollen COVID-19 admissions. Thankfully, we’re not there yet, and more importantly, we can avoid worst-case scenarios by acknowledging our weak spots.
Public health guidelines and social pressure to wear masks in public indoor venues seem to be working well enough. Imagine if we did nothing, ala Sweden. Our numbers would be staggering. But doing nothing seems to be our fallback when we’re outside of a regulated environment.
Wearing masks, sanitizing hands and maintaining a 6-foot distance only work when we do them all the time. That means at home, too, when guests penetrate our bubble. We’re beset with pandemic fatigue just as the rare Saturday Halloween beckons us to gather. Thanksgiving and the holidays aren’t far behind.
It’s time to be mindful about our social agenda. Maybe sit out a Halloween party, especially if you afterward plan to be around someone who’s vulnerable. Or go to the party and wear a mask and avoid hugs and handshakes. If you think pandemic fatigue is bad, try an actual bout of the virus.