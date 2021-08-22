One way or another, it looks as though Sheila Reiner, a former county clerk, is going to play a role in overseeing elections in Mesa County — at least until the Tina Peters saga reaches a conclusion — which should come as a relief to anyone concerned with election integrity.
With Peters deemed unfit to fulfill election oversight duties because of her alleged involvement in an election security breach, someone has to guide the county’s Elections Division, which must move quickly to prepare for the fall election. The most pressing challenge is replacing equipment that Secretary of State Jena Griswold decertified in the wake of the security breach, which is being investigated by Griswold’s office, District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and the FBI.
Despite the urgency of the matter, Mesa County commissioners caused what we consider to be an unnecessary delay in restoring order to the Elections Division by getting into a legal tussle with the Secretary of State’s office over who has the authority to appoint a replacement for the sidelined Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who is reportedly in hiding.
Griswold named Reiner, now serving as the Mesa County treasurer, to temporarily oversee election duties. Reiner previously served two terms as the clerk and recorder and helped pioneer the secure system in place today.
Mesa County commissioners want former Secretary of State Wayne Williams to be the county’s designated elections officials instead of Reiner. But Williams has already made it clear that he wants Reiner’s help pulling the Election Division out of the ditch, so however this impasse gets resolved, Reiner’s going to play a role — as we think she should.
That inevitability should have commissioners rethinking their position. Williams and Reiner, both Republicans, are two of the most respected elections officials in the state and even tried to begin working together to address the immediate needs of the Elections Division even as their roles were suspended in legal limbo.
Commissioners want citizens to believe that an important question of local control lies at the heart of this dispute. Had Griswold made a partisan appointment, that argument might be more convincing. But Griswold chose a local Republican well respected in the state’s elections community who lives here and can be as hands-on as necessary to turn things around. Williams lives on the Front Range and would likely need Reiner’s help anyway, even if he hadn’t already said he wanted it.
Another way of looking at this: If Griswold had appointed Williams, would commissioners be bent on proving a legal case that it’s their call to make instead of hers? Is it wise to stand on principle when no matter what happens you’re going to get either Larry Bird or Magic Johnson on your team?
(We’ve received many letters to the editor accusing commissioners of looking past a conflict of interest because Williams has a professional affiliation with Runbeck Election Services. Runbeck prints ballots and sells signature-verification equipment. It’s not a competitor of Dominion Voting Systems, whose machines the county has used to tabulate results. Because of the security breach, 41 pieces of Dominion equipment have been decertified.)
Reiner and Williams describe their relationship as more than just colleagues who respect each other, but also longtime friends who both want the same thing: a secure election in Mesa County.
As things stand, they’re providing better examples of leadership than our commissioners.