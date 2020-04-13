The caller’s question was simple enough.
“Why is the composting facility at the landfill closed?”
Hmmm. Good question; with no handy answer.
We buy groceries; but we can’t buy compost? A lot of people are home with nothing better to do than spruce up their yards, the caller observed. They’re accumulating brush piles, shrub trimmings and grass clippings. They want some Mesa Magic to plant flowers and till garden plots.
It makes sense, perhaps, that people can’t buy compost because it’s a transaction, putting buyer and seller too close together, the caller allowed. But dropping off organic waste?
“You don’t have to talk to anybody to do that.”
So we reached out to the landfill’s solid waste director, Jennifer Richardson, who was more than happy to explain why the compost facility is closed. In the process, she illuminated why not all virus-related closures are what they seem. We often see ripples instead of the stone that caused them.
The short answer is manpower. Landfill work is specialized — and essential. To make sure there are enough workers to cover operations and to guard against too many workers getting sick at once, there are two teams. One works Monday-Wednesday. The other works Thursday-Saturday. Filling out this schedule meant pulling staff off of compost duty to keep the flow of garbage running smoothly.
There has to be oversight of the compost facility. Without it, it can get overrun with green debris. So it’s closed to prevent that. But as much as anything, the landfill is trying to encourage residents to observe the stay-at-home order. Residents are encouraged to utilize their commerical waste hauler and only visit the landfill when absolutely necessary.
“We don’t want residents to come out here if they don’t have to,” Richardson said.
Normally, composting is an important part of the landfill operation. Composting organic matter extends the life of the landfill. Building new waste pits is an expensive proposition. That’s why the landfill accepts green debris without charge. Recycling it into rich mulch is more cost-effective than expanding the landfill to accommodate it.
Landscapers rely on the composting facility to dispose of yard waste. So, they continue to be able to dump it at the landfill without tipping fees.
The reason the composting facility is popular with residents is that it’s free. Commercial haulers may charge more if they pick up more than a usual load, so some people get around the extra charges by hauling yard waste themselves.
During the stay-at-home order, yard waste can be disposed at the landfill for a cost of $8 for up to 480 pounds. It then becomes a question of paying the landfill or a commercial refuse company.
The bottom line is that the landfill is doing its part to encourage people to stay at home. It may seem like a great time to catch up on yard work, but let’s remember the whole point of this maddening social distancing exercise is to limit contact between people.