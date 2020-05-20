Bad form, governor.
Fighting back last month against rumors that he intended to use federal emergency relief money to backfill the state’s budget shortfall, Gov. Jared Polis reminded critics that the Legislature — not the governor’s office — decides how state revenues are spent.
On Tuesday, Polis made fools of everyone — including this editorial board — who took him at his word. As the Sentinel’s Dennis Webb reported, Polis spelled out by executive order how he plans to divvy up the $1.6 billion Colorado received in federal CARES Act COVID-19 relief funds, making bystanders of Republicans in the General Assembly.
About $275 million will go to local governments that didn’t receive direct CARES Act distributions. If Polis thought that sending money to local governments — the issue at the heart of last month’s friction — would insulate him from further criticism, he was wrong.
This brouhaha isn’t necessarily about results. It’s about the process. It’s about integrity. It’s about the governor condemning critics for suggesting he planned to sideline lawmakers and then doing it anyway.
Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, a member of the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee, summed up our own disappointment with the governor’s action.
“For the Governor to announce this allocation of funds — without so much as consulting the chief budgeting body — is not only a lapse in leadership but has now eliminated the people’s voice over how their money is spent. To say that I’m disappointed would be putting it lightly. How do we build a budget around the whims of one man with no deliberative process?”
We’re puzzled by the governor’s thinking on this matter. Perhaps, in a strange way, he’s being uber transparent in cutting to the chase: He’s a Democrat and Democrats control both the House and the Senate. He has the numbers to run his COVID-19 spending priorities through a Democratic majority.
Still, it’s not a good look to flaunt the political reality that Polis can do whatever he wants. It doesn’t bring home the message that we’re all in this together.
Polis and his enablers — Democratic leaders in the House and Senate — have taken the paternalistic view that they know best how to guide the state through the economic fallout of the pandemic response.
That stance defies the spirit of what the governor said, which is that the Legislature — which includes Republicans who represent the Western Slope and Eastern Plains — would hash out who gets what. For a governor who has made a significant effort to portray himself as representing all Coloradans, Polis just reinforced the notion of an urban-rural divide in this state.
Given that the Legislature reconvenes next week, Polis could have waited and heard Republicans’ concerns. Even if the outcome ended up the same, at least the people’s voices would have been heard.