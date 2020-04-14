Let’s say you’re hungry and your mom offers to make you a sandwich. It’s a decent sandwich. It provides just enough sustenance to make it through to the next meal.
No sooner than you bite into it, your younger, much smaller brother announces he needs something to eat. Your mother pulls a 16-ounce ribeye and a baked potato out of the oven, puts it in front of him and tells him there’s more coming whether he’s still hungry or not.
We’re hardwired to react to such a scene with a sense of injustice. The sandwich was fine until someone else got more. A similar dynamic is playing out with Colorado’s airports, which are all suffering from a steep, unexpected drop in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commercial airports make their money by charging airlines rent and landing fees, collecting a passenger facility fee embedded in fares, and from ancillary operations like parking, concessions and housing rental car companies.
With passenger traffic down 90 percent since the pandemic hit Colorado last month, the Grand Junction Regional Airport needed a lifeline. It got one Tuesday — $5.7 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) Airport Program.
The same $2.2 trillion COVID-19 rescue package that’s supplying those $1,200 checks we’re all waiting on included $10 billion in economic relief to airports around the country.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in today’s newspaper, the $5.7 million will allow the Grand Junction Regional Airport to weather up to a 40-percent reduction in commercial traffic for a year.
But ...
Gunnison-Crested Butte Regional Airport will get more than $18 million. Same for the airport in Hayden. These tiny airports ended their seasonal commercial flights on April 1 — before losses from the virus started piling up. The Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland is slated to get more than $16 million and it doesn’t have commercial flights at all.
What in the name of Miracle Whip is going on here? Our sandwich, which seemed so tasty moments ago, is revealed to be a bunch of potted meat.
The airports that got the most money have the least need. In a time of crisis, that kind of inequity is difficult to swallow.
Leave it to the feds to come up with a funding formula that ignores reality and rewards curious metrics. Funds were doled out based on the number of passengers that board aircraft, the amount of debt an airport has, and the amount of money the airport has in reserve.
Is Mesa County perpetually destined to get the short end of the stick on every funding formual under the sun? We get some of the lowest per-pupil funding in the state for our schools based on the infamous “J-Curve.” Situations like this reinforce the “underdog” status those of us on the West Slope often feel compared to other parts of the state.
Airport officials are emphasizing that they’re grateful to receive what they did. It’s going to be a difference-maker and keep the airport afloat during a difficult time.
But it’s hard to eat a baloney sandwich when everyone around you is dining on shrimp and caviar.