Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, has raised $16.1 million to pay off fines and court debts of 32,000 convicted felons in Florida so they’re eligible to vote on Election Day — presumably for Joe Biden.
If this sounds fishy, it has more to do with confusion about felony disenfranchisement laws than anything sinister or underhanded. It’s also a reflection of how the Electoral College plays into election year politics.
There’s a common misconception that convicted felons relinquish their right to vote. But that’s not true. Only three states — Iowa, Kentucky and Virginia — have laws that permanently disenfranchise convicted felons. The rest of the nation is a patchwork of laws varying in severity from state to state.
Anybody can vote in Maine and Vermont — even those currently serving prison sentences. In Colorado, only people currently in prison cannot vote. Everybody else can — even those awaiting trial, on parole or on probation. Payment of restitution is not a condition of voting eligibility in Colorado.
But it is in Florida. Prior to 2018, Florida was like Iowa, Kentucky and Virginia. But that year, 64% of voters agreed that some felons who had completed their sentences had paid their debt to society and should have their voting rights restored.
“Florida voters passed a statewide constitutional amendment in 2018 that gave former felons, except those convicted of murder or felony sexual offenses, the opportunity to vote in upcoming elections,” the Washington Post notes. “The Republican-controlled legislature subsequently passed, and the Republican governor signed, a law that conditioned their return to the voting rolls on the payment of all fees, fines and restitution that were part of their sentence.”
The amendment was challenged by opponents, but it was upheld earlier this month by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, preserving some felons’ right to vote — if they could clear the financial hurdle of court bills and fees.
For Bloomberg, combating voter suppression was a part of his short-lived presidential campaign. He was late to enter the race, but made the restoration of felon voting rights part of his platform.
Bloomberg’s contribution went to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which collected another $5 million from donors including LeBron James, John Legend and Michael Jordan.
Black or Latino voters who were already registered to vote, with outstanding fines of less than $1,500, were eligible. The coalition plans to pay the debts of 32,000 voters and register them to vote.
At stake are Florida’s 29 electoral votes up for grabs in a winner-take-all format — another example of how the Electoral College cultivates strange doings in key swing states. It’s something for Colorado voters to think about as they mull whether to keep our state in an interstate compact designed to deliver electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.