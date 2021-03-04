The news that RockyMounts is moving its warehouse and distribution operation to Salt Lake City is disappointing on its face, but it points to bigger, more troubling problem — one that business leaders and government officials will have to fix if Grand Junction hopes to grow its manufacturing sector.
The multiple sets of railroad tracks running through town belie the lack of rail service for shipping containers bound for Grand Junction. There’s not enough demand to justify the loading and unloading of such containers here, but Grand Junction can’t reach the threshold to change that because it’s expensive and logistically challenging to haul the containers over the road.
It’s a classic “catch-22,” putting rural communities at a competitive disadvantage in their efforts to lure manufacturing operations and distribution centers — or keep them.
We’ll go a step further and say the Western Slope is uniquely hampered by this situation. A manufacturer situated on the Eastern Plains has a much easier time trucking containers from Denver. Weather and geography are far less problematic. But Grand Junction must bring in containers from either Salt Lake City or Denver, crossing mountains and snowy passes in either direction.
It would be easier and cheaper, of course, if the rail companies would load and unload here. But there’s no financial incentive to do that. RockyMounts owner Bobby Noyes said rail officials told him it would take a minimum of tens of thousands of containers a year to make Grand Junction a load/unload stop. By comparison, RockyMounts will move 50 or 60 containers this year.
This isn’t a new problem. But RockyMounts has helped illustrate what’s at stake. Manufacturing in Grand Junction has evolved to either factor in higher logistical costs or shy away from business models like RockyMounts, in which products are produced overseas and require rail containers to bring them home for distribution. Either way, it crimps the potential for manufacturing in a way the Front Range never has to worry about.
That should catch the ear of state lawmakers, who consistently talk about putting rural communities on even footing with urban centers. Rural Jumpstart legislation, investment in broadband and attempts to bend the health-care cost curve in rural communities are a few examples of the legislature putting its money where its mouth is. But this is probably a federal-level problem.
A nation that subsidizes everything from soybeans to solar panels should have room to debate whether government can or should play a role in ensuring that rural communities don’t pay a higher cost to do business than their urban counterparts.
What that looks like is anybody’s guess and subject to government’s appetite for intervention.
Robin Brown, the executive director of the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, thinks this is a problem that can be solved. “We just need to gather more data to begin looking at what is the landscape and then what are things we can do as a community to lower those costs for our manufacturers.”
She’s picked a good place to start. Brown is looking for funding to complete a freight study to better understand the volume and types of shipping used by businesses in Mesa County.
But understanding the scope of the problem means estimating lost opportunities due to things being the way they are. And if there’s no local solution, then it’s time for Congress to ask why the “have nots” don’t deserve the same opportunities as the “haves.”