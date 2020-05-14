A letter that District 51 Superintendent Diana Sirko emailed to graduating seniors and their parents on Thursday morning had the whiff of blaming the messenger for an idea that didn’t go over well.
Mesa County Public Health conducts weekday briefings about the local response to the pandemic. Our readers have seen dozens of stories come out of these briefings. They’re not always about testing capacity and hospitalization rates. The briefings inform about things on the public’s mind, like grocery store supply chains, reopening rules or — as Sirko was invited to explain on Wednesday — graduation ceremonies in a time of social distancing.
Since Sirko agreed to be part of the briefing, she should have expected the reporters there to do their jobs with the information she presented. They did, sketching out District 51’s plans for a drive-thru graduation ceremony.
Apparently the plan was not well-received.
“As we can see by the flood of email we have received, both students and parents are not excited by this option,” Sirko wrote in a lengthy email she issued Thursday morning.
In it, Sirko apologized to District 51 families for reading about the graduation plan in the Sentinel instead of hearing it from the district itself.
“We did not know information would be released in the media Wednesday and had planned to send this (email about the drive-through idea) out this morning,” she wrote.
What did Sirko think was supposed to happen after the briefing? For one thing, it was live-streamed. Whether the Sentinel had covered the briefing or not, Sirko presented a plan in a very public way, only to backpedal when the criticism rolled in.
By backpedaling, we mean Sirko said in her email letter that no decision has been made and won’t be until June 22. Then why go into such detail about the plan, including a light-hearted comment — for which she also apologized in the email — that students wouldn’t be receiving burgers with their diplomas?
Why not simply tell the assembled media, “We’re looking at options, but won’t announce a decision until next month”?
Instead we got the implicit suggestion that the media had thwarted the district’s best intentions to be fully transparent and may have even twisted Sirko’s position.
However, Sirko’s email makes clear that a drive-thru graduation ceremony is the only option that meets current health guidelines and she provides a detailed justification for why the district is leaning that way while doing all it can to “emulate aspects of a traditional ceremony.”
Sirko’s instincts are right — accepting responsibility for what she said publicly — but she couldn’t resist casting the media as some kind of interloper making life unnecessarily difficult.
Dodging accountability is District 51’s stock-in-trade. In fact, Sirko was hired, in part, for being a straight shooter who could help the district establish greater trust with the community.
Blaming the messenger doesn’t help that cause. Sirko must find a way to break free of the gravitational pull of the district’s old way of doing business.