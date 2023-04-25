Contrary to popular opinion, the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 is not the closest America ever came to a nuclear war.
Roughly twenty-one years later, America came within a whisker of becoming the target of a massive nuclear attack brought on by some shaky Soviet-era early warning satellite systems.
If not for the misgivings of a single officer in the Soviet Air Defenses Forces, the United States could have been bombarded with waves of nuclear-tipped missiles on Sept. 26, 1983. But Stanislav Petrov, a 44-year-old lieutenant colonel who was the duty officer of a secret command center outside Moscow, refused to believe what satellites reports were telling him — that five Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles launched from an American base were homing in on his country.
Petrov had the cool presence of mind to calculate that if the U.S. were going to launch a pre-emptive attack, it would probably use more than five missiles. He reported the alert as a system malfunction knowing that ground-radar systems would prove his hunch as either right or wrong in short order. But he was willing to step back from the brink of mutually assured destruction to be certain.
His story is chronicled in the 2013 documentary, “The Man Who Saved the World,” and his 2017 obituary in the New York Times touches on his reluctance to put too much faith in technology.
“We are wiser than the computers,” he said in a 2010 interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel. “We created them.”
He was right. The Soviet satellite system apparently mistook the sun’s reflection off clouds as a missile launch, requiring a rewrite of some computer coding that was supposed to take such conditions into account.
We share this overlooked chapter in humanity’s history as a solemn reminder that we’re sitting on a powder keg and may not realize it. And it’s not just the threat of global thermonuclear war that could exterminate life on Earth. Pathogens, pandemics, artificial intelligence, meteorite impacts and climate change are all potential existential disasters.
Scientists have been piecing together something called the “Great Filter Theory” to explain why we haven’t encountered other intelligent life forms within our own galaxy. The theory holds that other civilizations have probably existed, but they wiped themselves out before they could conquer space travel and make contact.
Now humans are on the cusp of space exploration and our own “Great Filter” moment.
Last fall, a team based at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory issued a report, “Avoiding The Great Filter: Extra-terrestrial Life And Humanity’s Future In The Universe.”
“We postulate that an existential disaster may lay in wait as our society advances exponentially toward space exploration,” the team wrote.
The solution is a “period of introspection,” followed by considering concrete steps “in which we may be able to mitigate risk to mankind and the nearly 9 million other species on Earth.”
That’s where discussions about nuclear disarmament, mitigating climate impacts or blowing up asteroids in space come in.
It’s a miracle we’re even here. Had Petrov followed protocol, we wouldn’t be. What can we do with the reprieve to beat the Great Filter?
Heeding the experts’ call for a pause on AI development would be a good start.