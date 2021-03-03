Just in time to add context to the upcoming Grand Junction City Council election, the Milken Institute’s annual ranking of the country’s best performing cities shows steady gains for Grand Junction since 2017.
We find that significant. For years prior to 2016, the city government’s standard operating procedure seemed to be guided by a “pro-business” philosophy of building infrastructure, providing public safety and getting out of the way.
But in the five years since 2016, the City Council has been more mindful of investing in amenities that contribute to a high quality of life. This is the era that has put Grand Junction on the map as a livable city.
The city first appeared in the report in 2017 when it ranked 189th. It has improved its ranking every year since to 131st in 2018 and 81st last year. Now it’s on the cusp of cracking the top 50, currently sitting at 57th of the 201 small cities that were included in the Milken Institute’s annual report.
The report ranks cities based on a number of criteria including job growth, wage growth, size of the tech industry, broadband access and housing affordability.
It’s worth noting that the report is really looking at economic performance and potential. It doesn’t factor in the Grand Valley’s other notable assets (access to recreation, higher learning and high-quality health care) and liabilities (quality of public schools, high health-care costs and underdeveloped night life).
So, it raises an interesting point. Grand Junction is adding jobs — the city ranked 12th overall for job growth over a 12-month period in 2019-2020, according to the report — even as employment in the energy sector shrinks.
Companies are relocating to the area and Grand Junction has seen gains in location-neutral (remote) workers. Some of that is due to the Grand Junction Economic Partnership’s ongoing efforts to diversify the economy and recruit new businesses.
But that task is easier when the community has something to offer beyond a low tax burden. Grand Junction’s steady climb up the ranks of best performing cities has coincided with a growing recognition that investing in vibrancy and place-making pays real and measurable dividends.
To continue climbing the ladder, Grand Junction will have to pay attention to housing affordability and smart growth. Some of the largest drops in the Milken Institute’s rankings came in cities that had more expensive housing markets.
GJEP is working on a plan to promote the tech industry and encourage people who can work remotely to relocate to Grand Junction. Yet at the same time, we have to keep our focus on the things that make us attractive to employers and potential employees who might consider moving here.
When there’s plenty of affordable housing options, good schools, smooth-flowing traffic, airline flights to critical destinations and a host of recreational and cultural amenities, there’s no limit on potential job growth. But if any of these things start to get away from us, it’ll hamper our efforts, much like it has in those cities whose rankings have slipped.
This community is a ship not fully built, yet it’s weathered some rough seas. Imagine where it can go when it’s fully functional. Goal-setting matters. We should strive to crack Milken’s top 10 in five years. Let’s make it a goal.