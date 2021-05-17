Mesa County is in a strange “out of sight, out of mind” phase of the pandemic in which things appear normal on the surface, but COVID-19 infections are still high enough to cause concern among local hospital officials.
A quick reminder for those who have forgotten: The entire reason this country has been on a roller coaster of restrictions, shutdowns and partial reopening is to slow new infections to prevent health-care systems from getting overwhelmed.
Widespread vaccinations were supposed to lower infection rates to the degree that communities could reopen without fear that hospitalizations could exceed capacity.
But, as we know, our local rates aren’t breaking records. We have more vaccine doses than people who want to receive them, resulting in a one-week positivity rate of about 5%.
Nationally, the positivity rate dropped to 3.1% last week , the lowest of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 59% of adults have received at least one vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Mesa County has administered vaccines to only about 37% of the eligible county population, according to a news release from county.
Things are optimistic enough on the national level that last Thursday the CDC said that Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear a mask in most settings.
What might be considered a triumphant milestone, however, only seems to be muddling things.
The two-week case count for Mesa County has risen to 627, and local hospital officials say an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations now — at the outset of an injury-prone outdoor recreation season — is bad news.
“The additional patients due to COVID-19 are putting a strain on the system,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, vice president and chief medical officer for St. Mary’s Medical Center. “I encourage all eligible individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as it effectively prevents most illness and nearly all serious disease.”
Consider that more people in Mesa County died from COVID-related illness in recent days — two — than the number of people who have died worldwide from vaccine-related complications.
A vaccine is free. It could save an expensive co-pay for a visit to the doctor or the hospital or prevent lost days of work to illness or quarantine. Even if it just keeps people from getting an annoying case of the sniffles, it’s well worth the price of admission.
One could make the argument that Americans on Medicaid or Medicare who refuse to get vaccinated and wind up in the hospital should be on the hook for those medical expenses. Any COVID-related medical expense is an injury to anyone who pays for health insurance. All those unnecessary costs are borne by ratepayers in the form of higher premiums.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots — an idea we’ve pushed for several weeks. It’s still a possibility here.
We need a creative way to help people overcome vaccine hesitancy. One way or another, we’ll get to the point where the virus is beaten into submission — either through vaccinations or enough people getting the virus. One way gets us out of the woods quickly. The other is a waiting game of uncertainty.