In 2015, if you could magically have time traveled to the Grand Valley of 2023, you might wonder, “How the heck did so much get done in less than a decade?”
The short answer: Setting goals.
It’s near impossible to “see” progress because it happens so gradually. Parents need an old photo or a visiting relative’s reaction to see that their own child has gone through a significant growth spurt.
Communities aren’t so different.
In 2015, Grand Junction was stuck in a post-Great Recession ditch, with a decimated workforce and negative economic growth. People were fleeing the lack of opportunity.
But community leaders started brainstorming small, concrete steps we could take to reverse the trend and invigorate the workforce. We needed young, educated, energized minds and innovators. Risk-takers. We needed to become the kind of place they want to be.
In 2017, during the Western Colorado Economic Summit, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership began asking community members to name their priorities. Responses were tabulated and ranked, with improvements in K-12 education leading the list.
The others were: growing Colorado Mesa University’s enrollment, making the Grand Valley an outdoor recreation hub, growing the tech industry, establishing direct daily flights to major cities from the Grand Junction airport, creating an arts and culture district, building a “community center,” better funding for public safety and making improvements to Horizon Drive and North Avenue.
Within two years, eight of the top 10 priorities had seen vast improvement. In the fall of 2017, voters passed a bond and mill levy for schools. In 2021, they approved Measure 4B to replace Grand Junction High School.
Ballot measures for increased public safety passed in the county (fall 2018) and in the city (spring 2019). In the fall of 2018 Downtown Grand Junction became a creative district. And voters approved a lodging tax to go toward increasing air service through a minimum revenue guarantee.
By 2019, CMU had become the fourth fastest-growing university in the country with over half of that year’s freshman class coming from the Front Range. What had been the only bright spot in the local economy because of construction was shifting to an economic catalyst by introducing bright, motivated minds to a part of the world they might consider as a place to settle down.
The Horizon uplift project was underway by 2019, creating a significantly nicer entry to the city and improving walkability. After a failed 2019 ballot measure, voters approved a recreation center last fall.
And the development of Las Colonias and Dos Rios blossomed amid a newfound appreciation that outdoor recreation is an integral part of what makes our community so livable.
We offer this progress report simply to remind the community of the importance of goal-setting. We need a new list focused on identifying ways to attract and retain the right workforce. A few goals come to mind: more affordable housing, more broadband, more focus on tech and innovation, more opportunities for high school graduates to get a post-secondary education of any kind.
We can be proud of having the kind of community leadership that helped us come a long way in a short period of time. But we can’t be satisfied with progress made. We have to keep striving to be a better place to live. And that starts with writing down our goals.