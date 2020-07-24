The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with civil unrest in major metropolitan areas, is pushing entrepreneurs (large and small) and location-neutral workers to begin “kicking the tires” of small- and medium-sized communities across the nation to gauge whether they might be able to relocate to a community that will give them a higher quality of life and the ability to afford four walls unshared by neighbors.
Slow or unreliable internet service in these communities will stop this development in its tracks. The boarded-up downtowns of small-town Colorado potentially begin to look quite different in the coming years, but we all know it doesn’t happen without fast, reliable internet service throughout the state.
That’s full stop.
But what other action might the state of Colorado consider to help focus interest in areas advantageous for the state as a whole?
Since the Great Recession, the state of Colorado has focused its efforts in areas of the state with the highest potential for fast growth. Said differently, the economy of the Interstate 25 corridor is – and will continue to be – one of the hottest in the country no matter what the state of Colorado does. Some argue that the state has over-egged the pudding on the Front Range, leading to an overly utilized infrastructure, traffic congestion, increasingly unaffordable housing and workforce shortages. And, in spite of measures like Rural Jumpstart, outlying areas of Colorado continue to dramatically lag behind the Denver metro when it comes to economic development. So, what is a governor to do?
Looking across every agency of state government in Colorado, the governor could set a priority for agencies to explore relocating their operation to outlying areas just like the Bureau of Land Management did with its national headquarters. Why couldn’t the Colorado Parks and Wildlife headquarters be at the Cameo Shooting Range in Palisade, Colorado? Why wouldn’t the Department of Agriculture headquarters work in Sterling, Colorado?
Getting these agencies closer to the constituencies they serve (and, hopefully farther from the professional special interests constantly lobbying them) is good government. Further, moving these high-paying jobs to distressed communities will have an immediate impact in areas that need it most. Looking to the model deployed by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership to facilitate the location of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation laboratory facility in Grand Junction might be a good place to start.
When it comes to investing limited capital construction dollars each budget cycle, does it make sense for the state of Colorado to invest tens of millions of dollars in higher education facilities on campuses of institutions with hundreds of millions of dollars in foundation endowments, while campuses in places like Gunnison, Alamosa, La Junta and Rangely contemplate how to keep their doors open each year? Priority for state capital construction funding should be given to projects in distressed rural counties as defined by the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT). Construction projects in rural communities have a dramatic multiplier effect and can help outlying colleges and universities enhance their competitive position to attract more students (who also create a dramatic multiplier effect).
Mobile entrepreneurs need access to reliable and affordable air service. While Colorado is blessed with a robust network of high-quality airports, many communities struggle with maintaining consistent air service that businesses can count on. As such, the state of Colorado should repurpose existing funding to create a matching grant program for communities to leverage in the form of minimum revenue guarantee partnerships with airlines.
As every community in Colorado looks to recover from the great COVID-19 recession of 2020, this tool could very well be the key difference maker for communities looking to attract businesses and talent. The bar should be high – perhaps a 1:1 match would be required to access state funds – but the program should be flexible and speedy in order to make a difference. Creative solutions like this would also have positive ripple effects in other policy priority areas like reducing congestion on the Interstate 70 corridor as out-of-state travelers realize the benefits of flying to communities like Grand Junction to access their favorite mountain ski resort.
The world will be different post-COVID. As a state, let’s skate to where the puck will be.