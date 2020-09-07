It appears that the Mesa County Detention Center has joined the ranks of “things that will never be the same” after the pandemic.
At least that’s the hope. The jail’s future is a little less certain than, say, the work-from-home phenomenon. Millions of people who spent a significant portion of their lives commuting to an office or workplace environment have suddenly found that they can do exactly the same job from the comfort of their sofas.
Many won’t want to go back to business as usual, which has troubling implications for the future of commercial office space, but could be a boon to communities that can attract location- neutral workers. But that’s a topic for another day.
The jail’s story has a similar thread. In January and February, before the pandemic hit, the jail’s population was hovering at near capacity with just under 550 inmates, about 80% of whom were being held pending their trials and therefore presumed innocent.
Chronic overcrowding at the Mesa County Jail was a reflection of nationwide trends. For years, civil rights activists, bar associations and criminologists have been pleading for criminal justice reforms to put an end to mass incarcerations. The pandemic did what social justice warriors could not. It forced law enforcement to reconsider who really belongs behind bars.
Officials nationwide, forced to reduce jail populations to prevent outbreaks, will have to determine whether this is a temporary measure or a learning experience that could shape the future.
Mesa County seems to be leaning toward the latter. As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported in Sunday’s edition, reductions in the jail population have temporarily removed the need for the county to consider an expensive jail expansion.
If the county, the courts and area law enforcement agencies can keep in place, or even expand, some of the things they all have been forced to do because of the pandemic, the county won’t have to consider any kind of expansion anytime soon, Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis said.
The pandemic has forced the question: How much is societal safety affected by the alternatives that the pandemic has hatched?
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein has spearheaded an alternative that is helping to keep nonviolent offenders out of jail. He’s started two pretrial alternative programs, one of which has defendants awaiting trial staying in the Mesa County Community Corrections facility instead of the jail.
Rubinstein and Lewis both expressed hope that they can maintain alternatives to keep the jail’s population reasonable. Staving off a jail expansion is certainly a primary consideration, but we hope that the new post-pandemic paradigm also considers root causes of criminal behavior — addiction, mental illness and economic and racial inequities — and begins addressing “upstream” solutions.
For now, we appreciate area law enforcement for recognizing opportunity in a crisis.