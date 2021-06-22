Are commissioners really “looking into” the concept of a declaring Mesa County a “constitutional sanctuary” unbound by state and federal laws?
Hopefully not — unless it’s to put together an iron-clad statement intended to stop what’s becoming an embarrassing weekly occurrence at Monday meetings of the commission.
For a second consecutive Monday, a group of folks unhappy with the government’s handling of the pandemic response has urged commissioners to abandon reality and indulge their fantasy of a local separatist movement.
This used to be tin-foil hat territory, the exclusive province of the guy also convinced that aliens abducted his blue-ribbon sow. It’s unsettling that this sort of thing appears to be growing. The apparent spread of this kind civic impairment does not bode well for the future of a constitutional republic premised on voters understanding what’s happening in the country.
More and more people are renouncing facts in favor of fringe “news” websites and social media that give everyone the “information” they crave — no matter how unhinged from reality it is. Under this dynamic, information that supports a particular point of view is good. Unspun truthful information becomes just dirty lies and statistics.
A high school civics class could explain why this “constitutional sanctuary” stuff is pure bunk. But that hasn’t stopped other counties across the nation from passing resolutions “establishing” themselves as such. So what do “we the people” get out these hollow declarations? A promise to not infringe on rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions. We already have that through our existing governmental structure. So what’s the point? To throw the entire apparatus out the window and bestow power on three people to decide what’s constitutional?
Yeah, that sounds like a recipe for freedom.
Sarcasm aside, more troubling than a cynical view of government is the use of misinformation, falsehoods and debunked allegations to establish why Mesa County needs to become a constitutional sanctuary.
One example from Charles Ashby’s story in Tuesday’s paper: “Medical experts are still advertising the benefits of the vaccine, when in fact people are dying after taking it,” one sanctuary proponent told commissioners.
We assume this person mistakenly believes that vaccines are killing people. As of June 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that of the 310 million doses given, there were breakthrough infections and comorbidities in 0.0017% that resulted in coronavirus death. Of those 310 million doses, the vaccine itself may have contributed to a grand total of three deaths.
We can also rule out a mass conspiracy to cover up the “truth” about vaccine deaths. Aside from the difficulty of maintaining secrecy in any endeavor that involves more than two people, when the J&J vaccine was suspected of causing blood clotting issues in a handful of women, it became the subject of international headlines and was temporarily removed from the market. But a mass conspiracy is underway to hide actual vaccine deaths? Not possible.
Thankfully, our county commissioners seem well aware that this vocal minority doesn’t speak for everyone. For the most part, commissioners have handled this situation the right way, allowing people to speak, but making it clear that their assertions are a matter of opinion.
Commissioners could head off future confrontations by not kow-towing to this fringe element. Instead of telling them that they’re “looking into” the merits of their misguided request, commissioners should simply say “thanks for sharing your opinion” and move onto the actual reality of governing this county.