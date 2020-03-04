Cellphones have become indispensable for many, if not most, Americans. Look to your inner circle for evidence of just how few people go anywhere without one.
We’re waiting for the study that confirms that losing a cellphone — stored with credit cards, business contacts and sensitive personal data — qualifies as one of life’s most stressful events.
We pay a hefty price for our dependence on mobile technology — in the most literal sense. Last year, the UK-based price comparison website cable.co.uk released an extensive study of mobile data pricing across the globe and Americans pay some of the highest rates in the world.
India was named the cheapest country for one gigabyte of data with the average cost in U.S. dollars coming to just $0.26. The cost averages $12.38 in the United States.
But cellphones don’t just pinch on our financial health. They pose a danger to our physical well-being. Fears over the novel coronavirus are reinforcing the importance of personal hygiene and our phones are compromising our ability to keep our hands clean.
A mobile phone is a cesspool of bacteria. Why? Because we take them everywhere —kitchens, bathrooms, subways — and lay them on all kinds of surfaces.
USA Today provided the grim details in a story on Tuesday with the headline, “Your smartphone is 7 times dirtier than your toilet. Here’s how to clean it.”
The story noted that fecal matter can be found on 1 out of every 6 smartphones, according to a 2011 study done by researchers at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
A study by the University of Arizona found the typical worker’s desk, which tends to be your smartphone’s home for about 40 hours a week, has hundreds of times more bacteria per square inch than an office toilet seat.
The big takeaway came from Dr. Charles Gerba, a professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona. He told USA Today, “Mobile phones are now mobile germ devices. You get a germ on your hand, and you use your phone. Then you go wash your hands later, but the germs are still on your phone.”
All the bacteria picked up by your hands — think light switches, bathroom doors, self-checkouts — end up on your phone, which you hold to your face multiple times a day.
As the coronavirus continues to spread, one of the most important things we can do to protect ourselves is to sanitize our phones daily, if not multiple times a day.
The method and solvent will depend on what kind of phone and/or casing you have, but those details can be found in the USA Today story. Google the headline we shared.
Just be careful. Use some care. The last thing you want to do is harm that expensive mobile phone. Talk about a sick feeling.