Last week, for the first time in American history, the Supreme Court ruled that a right it had previously considered protected by the Constitution should go back to the states to decide. While abortion rights are the first, they may not be the last, so everyone — pro-choice and pro-life — needs to consider when we think individual rights should be put to a vote.
This debate on what rights are fundamental, protected by the Constitution, and what rights should be decided by a majority goes back to the drafting of the Constitution. The Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments, lays out a number of individual rights we have as American citizens. These rights can only be changed by amending the Constitution itself.
The framers also acknowledged that there may be unenumerated constitutional rights, as spelled out in the ninth amendment. Over the decades, the Supreme Court has found merit within the Constitution to protect some of these rights. This new majority on the court is turning some of those back to the states.
With it’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the court sends the right to abortion back to voters. Justice Clarence Thomas has suggested the court reconsider the right to same-sex marriage, contraception and whether states can regulate sexual acts between consenting adults.
Perhaps the most famous example of this debate playing out in history is in the debates between Illinois Sen. Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln.
“I deny the right of Congress to force a slaveholding State upon an unwilling people,” Douglas said, “I deny their right to force a free State upon an unwilling people…. The great principle is the right of every community to judge and decide for itself, whether a thing is right or wrong, whether it would be good or evil for them to adopt it.”
To this notion, Lincoln countered with one of his more famous quotes, that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
“I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free,” Lincoln said. “I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.”
You can’t do much better than Lincoln, and he makes the valid point that a country with wildly different rights from state to state is unsustainable. You can be one thing or another, but to try to have it both ways will lead to serious problems.
In history you saw this with the debate over slavery. Slavery was legal in the southern states and illegal in the north. This led to movements like the underground railroad to ferry slaves to free states. That was countered with fugitive slave laws, which tried to enforce state laws outside that state. Eventually the contradiction crumbled and the Civil War was fought. Even after the war we had to pass the 13th and 14th amendments to codify equal protection under the law and to outlaw slavery in all U.S. states.
Does abortion or same-sex marriage going back to the states present a situation as unsustainable as that before the Civil War? We doubt it, but the more individual rights we allow states to decide, the more unsustainable it will get.
The more our states differ on fundamental rights the more divided our house gets. We’ll see if it can stand what the court has in mind.