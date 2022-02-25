With Russia’s apparent invasion of Ukraine, the most important way the U.S. can respond is by using our own robust energy production to cut off the European market for natural gas from Russia.
President Joe Biden has said numerous times that U.S. troops will not be used in a combat role to oppose Russia’s aggression against its neighbor, which we agree with. Americans do not need to die over this conflict, but we must respond.
The Biden administration and our allies have started with sanctions over the invasion, but our own congresswoman has released a statement calling for the U.S. to export more natural gas to the European market.
“We must regain our energy independence and also take immediate steps to export far more of our clean liquid natural gas to our European allies,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement. “Taking these steps will help tame inflation, contain our enemies’ ability to fund their military ambitions and strengthen democracies throughout the world.”
We agree. Europe, especially countries further east like Germany, relies heavily on natural gas from Russia. The thinking was that by importing Russian gas, it would cause Russia to moderate and not threaten Europe. Instead Europe has funded Russia’s military build up.
We can’t undo what has been done, but looking forward, America and its allies have an interest in severing Europe’ dependence on energy from a hostile dictatorship. Biden and other world leaders have started that process.
“I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 (a Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany) AG and its corporate officers,” Biden said. “These steps are another piece of our initial tranche of sanctions in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine. As I have made clear, we will not hesitate to take further steps if Russia continues to escalate.”
Germany said Tuesday that it was indefinitely suspending the project. That’s good in the short term, but Germany and other countries will suffer with higher energy prices as a result.
In the long term, Europe is moving toward renewable energy through wind and solar farms, but it will still need to bridge the gap as it builds out more capacity.
Luckily America, including western Colorado, has an abundance of natural gas and should help backfill the lost Russian gas. It would pay dividends for the businesses extracting that gas here at home, help stabilize prices in Europe and deny Russia a large revenue stream to fund its military.
The market is already stepping in to help. Natural gas ships can change course on a dime to head to where the price is highest. Right now that is Europe and ships have already turned that way.
What the U.S. and European governments can do is invest in the needed infrastructure, most likely around American and European ports, to make shipping a higher volume of gas possible.
Russia’s aggression cannot simply be ignored, but our response does not need to lead to pain for American consumers through higher prices for goods. We can deliver economic consequences to Russia while giving American natural gas producers, like we have on the Western Slope, a larger market to sell into.
We urge the Biden administration and Congress to do everything it can to supply the European market with American natural gas and freeze Russia out.