Recent social media posts by Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz have given this community a disturbing insight into how she views LGBTQ people in District 51.
One post in particular is concerning to us for how it depicts teachers.
The post is a meme by the Charlie Kirk-led organization Turning Point USA that Haitz shared to her Facebook page — a post that automatically deletes after 24 hours — depicting a pregnant woman asking a doctor, “Is it a boy or a girl,” and the doctor responding, “That’s for the kindergarten teacher to decide,” according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
Haitz defended the post on her campaign’s Facebook page saying, “I ran my campaign for the school board on the notion that schools should focus on the delivery of core educational curriculum, and that parents’ right to raise their children as they deem appropriate should be honored and protected. This position is not anti-teacher, transphobic or homophobic — far from it.”
That position might not be anti-teacher, but the meme Haitz shared clearly was. It was stating in no uncertain terms that teachers would be telling small children which gender they should identify with. That casts teachers as people who would groom or brainwash children into an LGBTQ lifestyle that they did not choose for themselves. We don’t know how that could be read as anything but anti-teacher.
Haitz has said the meaning behind her post has been misconstrued or misunderstood calling it “satire.” She also said she posted it as a parent to her personal page.
When you run for the school board, your statements and social media — even on a personal account — can’t be separated from your position on that board. It’s also telling that these memes weren’t something she wanted to share with the general public, despite her claim that they spoke to what she campaigned on.
Furthermore, it’s disturbing to us that a board member would want to associate herself with content that is casting teachers as predators and spreading a message that your child’s teacher isn’t a partner to help educate your child, but rather someone to treat with suspicion.
Targeting kindergarten teachers in particular seems especially crass. Haitz should volunteer in a kindergarten classroom to see exactly what those teachers do on a day-to-day basis. We doubt they have much time for assigning new genders to children against their will.
We suspect that Haitz thought the post was humorous or exaggerated for the purpose of social commentary, but the problem with this line of thinking is that posts like Haitz’s gives a foothold to truly misguided people who believe public schools groom children into gender dysphoria.
Haitz has said she’s going to post less to social media, which is probably in her best interest, since she seems to have judgment challenges when choosing what to share.
We think in addition to the social media diet, Haitz should spend some more time with the district’s teachers and observe the important and difficult work they do to help educate our children. They deserve appreciation from us all, but especially from school board members. They don’t deserve derisive social media posts.