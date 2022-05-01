A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) facility in Cañon City is experiencing a significant disease outbreak with dozens of horses dying in the past week and Congress needs to get to the bottom of what is happening.
In a press release, the BLM claimed that an equine influenza virus is believed to be the cause of the outbreak in the facility where at least 95 captured wild horses have died since Saturday, April 23. It’s likely that even more will have died by the time you are reading this.
At least one congressman has spoken out about the outbreak. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) spoke at the House Natural Resources Committee Hearing on Preventing Pandemics through U.S. Wildlife-borne Disease Surveillance on Thursday and highlighted what is going on here in Colorado.
“The facility currently holds 2,500 [wild] horses… so, 3.5% of the horses in that confinement have died in the last week,” he said. “These horses are kept in close quarters — if they were not penned, it is entirely possible that the pathogen would’ve not spread nearly as quickly.”
Speaking out is good, but our Colorado congressional delegation should make a bipartisan call for a thorough congressional investigation. As Cohen noted, this is a significant death event that has happened on the BLM’s watch and Congress should find out how it happened and investigate the general conditions these animals are kept in.
Hopefully this situation will shine a light on the wild horse problem we’re facing in America. Right now our iconic American mustang herds are in trouble. They reproduce quickly and have no significant predators. This leads to ever growing populations that strain the land. This leads to conditions where horses can’t find good grazing. The herds are then stressed and animals get sick or face hunger.
Neither the BLM nor wild horse advocates have come up with a serious solution to this problem.
What BLM is doing is rounding up large numbers of wild horses and attempting to adopt them out to people, but the demand isn’t there, so horses are left in these confinement corrals. It also has a small fertility control program.
This has led to the situation we’re in. It feels like we’re in a boat with a hole in it, barely able to bail the water out fast enough not to sink.
What wild horse advocates say they want is even worse. They want the horses left on the land and have them remotely darted with fertility control vaccines. This is something BLM already does, but it has its limits and stopping roundups all together would likely lead to severe overpopulation. That isn’t good for these horses either.
We think expanding the fertility control program is a good idea, but roundups have to continue as well. Since BLM can’t find homes for these horses fast enough, they should improve their facilities to keep diseases from spreading so easily and to provide a more humane environment for the horses.
Advocates also need to step up to and start adopting horses. While many do, it hasn’t been enough. Rather than attacking BLM, perhaps these advocate groups could spend more time and energy educating the public about wild horse adoption. We’re sure the BLM would be on board.