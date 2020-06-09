If lawmakers in the state Senate get their way, Colorado voters will decide this fall if it’s time to eliminate the Gallagher Amendment from the state’s Constitution.
The Senate passed its version of the bill on a final reading Tuesday, with just six Republicans (including Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction)opposed. Hopefully the House shows similar bipartisan support to get a repeal question on the ballot. If passed, it would keep a problem that disproportionately affects rural Colorado from getting worse.
We’ve lamented the lunacy of having a state Constitution packed with formulas that can’t be tweaked to account for changes in fiscal conditions. Eliminating Gallagher is just one piece of a major overhaul of state tax policy that we think needs to occur, but it would stop a disturbing trend that has only worsened with the onset of economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s the problem: By design, Gallagher splits property tax valuations into two buckets: residential and “other” (commonly referred to as “commercial,” though it includes things such as mineral estates). Revenues from residential property taxes cannot exceed 45 percent of total property tax revenues statewide. That leaves commercial property owners with 55 percent of the tax burden.
Initially, those ratios led to tax rates of 21% for residential owners and 29% for commercial owners. But over time, as the value of residential property has skyrocketed and the number of new homes has outpaced new commercial construction, the assessment rate on homes has been continually adjusted downward to meet Gallagher’s ratio. The net effect is that while residential property is assessed at 7.15 percent of its value today, non-residential property continues to be assessed at 29 percent, meaning business owners pay four times the tax rate of homeowners.
If this trend were allowed to continue, residential assessment rates could fall to 4% or lower, further widening the disparity between residential and commercial rates. But the worst aspect is that when a recession hits (like now) and commercial operations suffer, their diminished valuations lower residential tax rates.
That’s bad news for schools, fire districts, mosquito control districts and any special district that relies on funding from mills levied on property taxes — especially those in rural areas where there’s not a sizable commercial property tax base. If Gallagher isn’t repealed, these districts could be looking at a 20% reduction in funding next year alone.
The proposed ballot question would freeze residential rates where they are now, at 7.15%, and eliminates the 45-55 ratio.
Reps. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, are co-sponsors of the bill, which also has the backing of Club 20, the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and Associated Governments of Northwestern Colorado.
If the measure is placed on the ballot, voters are going to get a crash course in how messy the state’s fiscal policy has become. Backers of the repeal campaign will have to explain how disastrous Gallagher has been for special districts in rural Colorado, how much it has shifted the tax burden to business property owners and how disastrous it could be for school districts in the wake of the COVID-19 recession.
Until now, Gallagher hasn’t had an adverse impact on school funding because the state is obligated to backfill what school districts cannot raise through their mill levies. But the COVID-19 budget crunch may force the state to cut what it appropriates to school districts.
Expect us to return to this issue over the summer if the House passes the measure to put the Gallagher repeal on the ballot. It’s a complicated issue that deserves careful consideration.
But first things first: The House needs to pass the bill so voters can begin to do their homework on the consequences of what could happen if Gallagher remains in the Constitution.