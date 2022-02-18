A bipartisan bill is making its way through the state legislature that would give state inspectors the authority to enter funeral homes to monitor their activities.
The measure, HB1073, came about, in part, because owners of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose allegedly were chopping up body parts and selling off pieces — or in some cases whole bodies — and then turning over fake cremated remains of deceased loved ones to their families without their knowledge or approval, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
Regulation of this industry is long overdue and we’re glad our Western Slope lawmakers are the ones leading the charge. Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, introduced the bill with Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon, and Sens. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, and Don Coram, R-Montrose.
This is an incredibly important issue and the fact that the two parties have come together to help resolve it is refreshing in a time when seemingly everything gets turned into a partisan fight.
“The owner there happened to be chopping up body parts and selling them around the world, selling whole bodies, and then giving the families pieces of concrete and ashes that weren’t their family members,” Soper said. “There’s at least 300 victims in my district who told me when they received the ashes that weren’t ashes ... and they had the FBI knocking on their door who said, ‘That’s not your loved one in the box in the ground,’ every single person described that as the second death.”
Soper and the other sponsors of the bill should be commended for keeping the families who were the victims of these horrific crimes as the focus. No one should have to go through with what those families did.
We know most funeral home and crematorium owners are good people who help families through this difficult process with care and compassion. However, the market for body parts in the medical field is large and lucrative, which leaves the potential for abuse.
This bill isn’t the first time lawmakers have tried to address the issue. In 2020, Soper also got a law enacted that makes it a felony to tamper with human remains. Previously, it was only a misdemeanor.
In 2018, Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, passed a bill to prevent crematoriums to also own non-transplant tissue banks.
Hopefully these new laws and regulations will make sure these crimes, like what was allegedly committed at Sunset Mesa, won’t happen again. However, Soper noted that the tampering with human remains law is already being used in the case of former Lake County coroner Shannon Kent.
The bill currently being considered at the state house will have more debate in the state Senate. We’d urge Colorado’s senators on both sides of the aisle to support this legislation. Families need to have confidence and peace of mind that the remains of their loved ones are being treated with dignity and respect.