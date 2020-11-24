Membership has its privileges.
As a member of Congress, incoming House freshman Lauren Boebert is allowed to do what the public is not — carry a weapon in the Capitol, its grounds and office buildings.
As she crisscrossed Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Boebert usually had a firearm — a Glock pistol — strapped to her thigh at campaign appearances. One of the questions that sprang to mind for supporters and opponents alike was whether she would (or even could) continue to pack heat on Capitol Hill if she won.
Now we have an answer. During a recent orientation in Washington, D.C., for new members of Congress, Boebert asked Capitol Police if she could carry a weapon, according to the Associated Press. The practice is allowed — with some limitations — under decades-old congressional regulations.
We don’t know what those limitations are. House rules on decorum may require that weapons be concealed.
Congress, after all, has forced women to conceal their arms with long sleeves. Back in 2017, U.S. Congresswomen famously protested for “the right to bare arms,” challenging a long-standing code banning sleeveless tops. If Congress is that finicky about appearances, guns may be considered too gauche for business attire.
It’s worth mentioning that just because Boebert asked about carrying a gun doesn’t mean she intends to. Aides to Boebert did not make her available for an interview with the AP, so this is all a matter of speculation.
But the bottom line is that Boebert won her congressional race sporting a sidearm the entire duration of the campaign. The majority who elected her obviously have no qualms about it, so if she decides to carry a gun into a legislative session, we can’t say we’re surprised or disappointed.
Wearing a gun is Boebert’s shtick, after all. It’s like former U.S. Sen. Paul Simon’s bow tie. As surely everyone knows by now, Boebert owns a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle — Shooters Grill — where the wait staff serve food with holstered pistols visible to patrons. She caught the public’s attention by confronting former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke over his proposed mandatory buyback program for assault-style weapons.
She’s not even the first western Colorado lawmaker to have the distinction of being armed. Remember Jared Wright? The former state representative endured some ridicule for leaving a loaded weapon in a committee room of the state Capitol in 2014 after a debate about concealed handgun permits.
Although state law prohibits carrying a gun in the Capitol “without legal authority,” Wright retained the right to be armed after serving in the Fruita Police Department from 2007 until 2011.
If Boebert serves the district well, the gun issue will fade into the background.
We say an armed congresswoman is still less dangerous than an unmasked politician.