Mixed signals from Palisade trustees are sending a clear message to the business community: You take your chances with us on zoning issues.
Four months ago, the Board of Trustees denied a conditional use permit for the Colorado Weedery to move its retail marijuana store to the Grande River Vineyards property.
At that meeting, town trustees noted the historical use of the Grande River location as a winery and that changing uses to marijuana sales would adversely affect the aesthetic and character of a key entrance into the town.
Fair enough. But this week, trustees granted approval for the town’s other marijuana store — The Happy Camper — to move into the same general area near the highway exit.
The town council approved the move for all the right reasons. The Happy Camper’s current location on North River Road has caused traffic and parking headaches. But the decision appears capricious and arbitrary in light of the council’s rejection of The Weedery’s conditional use permit.
There’s some justification for decision. Trustees bought the argument that Elberta Avenue is the dividing line where the town’s character becomes a factor in siting decisions.
“While the west side of Elberta does maintain true agricultural and historic sort of uses and that’s appropriate with Wine Country Inn, the east side is the new side,” a representative of The Happy Camper told the council. “The new side is developed with appropriate HR (hospitality-retail) uses that we all are familiar with.”
The new Happy Camper store will be located at 400 Wine Valley Road behind the Golden Gate gas station in a retail cluster that includes a planned Subway sandwich shop and the new Palisade Peach Shack. We concede that it’s a more appropriate location for a pot shop than a winery located near a hotel.
Which makes the way thing played out all the more aggravating.
The two lots are equally zoned and roughly equidistant from Elberta, but trustees effectively made the pot shops guess which side of Elberta was acceptable for a retail store. The Weedery guessed wrong, resulting in an expensive “no.”
If, in the council’s mind, the east side of Elberta is a good spot for retail marijuana, it should have made a zoning decision to exclude marijuana from appropriate uses on the west side of the street and saved The Weedery considerable time and money pursing a conditional use permit.
With Grand Junction facing similar questions about siting preferences for retail marijuana, Palisade stands out as the example of what not to do — take things on a case-by-case basis and make decisions on the fly to create uncertainty in investment.