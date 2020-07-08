It’s hard to criticize the School District 51 Board of Education and central administration staff for trying to do the impossible — come up with a balanced budget during an unprecedented economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The district managed to trim $9.4 million in spending from the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2021. The cut that stands out is a suicide prevention specialist, simply because the district has already had to deal with a spate of adolescent suicides in recent years and a pandemic would only seem to intensify the pressures that lead to teenage angst.
If district officials think that the duties and services of the suicide prevention specialist can be absorbed by other positions, we’re going to have to trust them. The budget team seems to have used every trick in the book to avoid cuts to the classroom — a figurative term at this point because we don’t yet know if D51 students will actually return to a classroom environment.
It won’t be the district’s call. We’ll have to see what Mesa County’s COVID-19 case count looks like as the school start date approaches. State and local public health officials will assess how schools factor into transmission rates and whether they could surge enough to threaten health-care systems.
But even if the virus numbers remain manageable here, reopening schools put the district in a desperate Catch-22. It would need to expend tremendous resources that it doesn’t have to reopen safely. What is “safely?” Nobody knows yet. The Centers for Disease Control issued guidelines that the Trump administration thinks are too onerous. So the CDC is reworking them this week.
But education groups have estimated that U.S. public schools need at least $200 billion in additional funding to reopen this fall. The American Federation of Teachers calculates that the average school needs $1.2 million to meet the public health, well-being and instructional needs of students, teachers and school staff in order to reopen safely.
Such an investment would cover some form of hybrid distance learning, before- and after-school care, transportation, personal protective equipment, cleaning and health supplies, health staffing, custodial and cleaning staff, meeting children’s social and emotional needs, and additional academic support for students.
It’s a herculean challenge for District 51 to cover all these logistics on a budget that’s $9.4 million smaller than it was for a “normal” school year. How is it supposed to do the sanitizing, the feeding, the orchestrated bunching of students to minimize exposure, etc., without additional resources?
Reopening schools is widely viewed as the key to reopening the economy. Parents can’t fully go back to work if they’re having to stay home with young children. Yet Congress has been slow to pass emergency funding to provide the resources to keep students and staff safe from the virus.
President Trump is probably correct that most Americans would love for schools to reopen. It would make life easier for everyone except those who work in schools.
If the White House wants to put pressure on states to reopen schools, it can start by asking Senate Republicans to support funding to do so in a safe manner.
Reopening the economy has led to COVID-19 spikes around the country. Using schools as a fulcrum for further reopening is a disaster in the making if adequate safety protocols aren’t in place.