We’ve had many letters written to us over the past few weeks regarding Democratic voters switching to be unaffiliated to be able to vote in the Republican primary. We’ve had many in support of this tactic and a number question its fairness. Some have even suggested it amounted to fraud.
At first blush it does feel just a little icky, but ultimately we think this is fair game and a tactic Republicans can use as well. Ultimately our hope is this system will lead to more moderate candidates for both parties.
Firstly, voters switching their affiliation and voting in a different primary doesn’t come within a country mile of voter fraud. It is a 100% legitimate and legal thing that any voter can do and should be able to do.
Secondly, some have blamed our relatively new open primary system for allowing this type of tactic. That’s also not fair.
The open primary system allows unaffiliated voters to vote in the primary election and to choose which party’s primary they want to vote in. This makes sense to us. Taxpayers fund our elections, so all taxpayers should get a voice in these elections. Also, unaffiliated voters make up the largest number of registered voters in this district. There are more of them than in either party.
Because of the number of unaffiliated voters, it’s in the interest of our political parties to have them participate. No candidate can win the general without some unaffiliated support, so it behooves you to find out which of your candidates those voters prefer in the primary.
A closed primary also would not prevent Democratic voters from trying to influence the Republican primary — or vice versa. They would just have to switch their registration to Republican instead of unaffiliated and they could accomplish the same thing. Neither the Democratic nor the Republican party are a private club. You don’t need the party’s permission to join.
That leaves the question of whether what some these voters are doing is fair. We lean toward yes.
We understand why a long-term Republican voter would be upset by this, but this is a heavily Republican congressional district, so we understand why more moderate or left leaning people would want a say in the primary.
We also see this process as leading to moderate candidates having a better shot in both primaries. There’s nothing barring Republicans switching their affiliation and backing the least liberal option in a Democratic primary election.
If this helps pull both parties back from the extremes that would be a great outcome in our opinion. Like lawmaking and sausage making, you may find the process distasteful, but the end result is usually pretty good.
We should also note in this election this tactic is unlikely to defeat Rep. Lauren Boebert. There has not been enough party switching to overcome her wide support from her base.
What we don’t want to see, and what we called out several Democratic groups for last Sunday, is a campaign to back more extreme candidates because they might be easier for your party to beat in a general election. That’s a perversion of the system and will only worsen the ideological drift of both parties.
Ideally everyone would vote in the primary that had the candidates you thought would do the best job. We should be open to other systems that can increase voters’ ability to do just that. Ranked choice voting or a truly open primary like they are using in Alaska should be considered. It’s our view that more voting access will lead to better outcomes than restricting voting.