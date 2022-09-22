It would be hard to overstate the lasting impact that Pat and Tillie Bishop will have in our education system and community for decades to come thanks to a generous donation to District 51’s high schools.
Pat already served for years as a teacher at Central High School, imparting her wisdom on generations of students. Now, with a $100,000 annual donation by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, with the money donated by the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund, the Bishops will fund extracurricular activities for scores of students over the next 20 years.
“It’s going to make such a significant difference to so many students across School District 51,” said D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen. “Hundreds of them — and over the years, thousands of them — will be able to participate in extracurriculars when that might not have been a possibility before. We’re so appreciative of this very generous donation from Pat and Tillie Bishop.”
We’d like to add our voice to the many people thanking the couple, who both passed away within the past few years, for the legacy of generosity they are leaving. This gift, combined with another to Western Colorado Community College to help lower tuition rates, will have a profound impact on our education system in the Grand Valley.
The gift of funding for extracurriculars for our local students will be especially important for providing an inclusive, well-rounded education for many students who might not otherwise be able to afford it. This will improve their lives in ways we can hardly predict.
Pat and Tillie are a truly special couple who were dedicated to the betterment of this community throughout their lives. It is a gift to all of us that they were so committed to continuing to give back even after they are gone.