It would be hard to overstate the lasting impact that Pat and Tillie Bishop will have in our education system and community for decades to come thanks to a generous donation to District 51’s high schools.

Pat already served for years as a teacher at Central High School, imparting her wisdom on generations of students. Now, with a $100,000 annual donation by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, with the money donated by the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund, the Bishops will fund extracurricular activities for scores of students over the next 20 years.