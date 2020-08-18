The Trump administration’s withdrawal of its controversial nomination of William Perry Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management doesn’t solve much.
It saves Colorado’s Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner from having to take a position on Pendley’s fitness for the job. This position rises to the level of needing Senate confirmation.
We would have expected Gardner to vote against Pendley’s appointment or risk eroding whatever goodwill he mustered by championing the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act.
Even the most casual BLM observer knows by now that Pendley is an avowed sagebrush rebel who spent a significant portion of his career in the private sector as an anti-public lands crusader.
Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., the ranking member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, said in a statement that “it’s hard to imagine a worse pick for BLM than someone who doesn’t believe in the very idea of conservation.”
But here’s the thing. Pendley, the BLM’s deputy director for programs and policy, is still heading up the agency and may continue to do so until a permanent Senate-approved agency chief is installed. Who knows how long that will take — especially now that election season is in full swing.
Conservation organizations, of course, are calling for Pendley to step down or be fired. If he’s too radioactive to be confirmed by the Senate, why should he be allowed to continue to lead an agency in charge of one-tenth of all the lands in America?
Valid as that question may be, there’s no indication that Interior Secretary David Bernhardt is going to bend to pressure to name another acting chief. So, Pendley’s critics enjoyed a moment of vindication, yet the big picture has changed little.
Meanwhile a good idea is withering on the vine. Interior decided to move the BLM headquarters to Grand Junction — with support from many Democrats — on the notion that decision-makers should be close to the public lands they manage.
The idea that Pendley — now less tethered to the halls of power in D.C. — is quietly dismantling the agency from within doesn’t bode well for the BLM’s future in Grand Junction.
Keeping Pendley on the job will only affirm in critics’ minds that the Trump administration is determined to sidestep the Senate’s advise-and-consent duties.
If Bernhardt and the president want to cement a legacy of making the BLM more responsive to the people who live, work and play on or near America’s public lands, they’ll put forth a qualified nominee who can defend the BLM’s Grand Junction location and articulate a vision for how it can enhance the BLM’s mission.
Pendley’s mantra of “following orders” was never very reassuring to begin with. If he continues in an unconfirmed capacity, it’s only going to intensify calls for the BLM headquarters to be recalled to Washington, D.C., where the oversight process is more easily executed.