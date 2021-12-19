Vindictive.
That’s the only word we think is appropriate to describe Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ recent objection to a routine contract extension with the company that has long printed election envelopes and ballots in the county.
At a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners last Monday, Peters logged her objection with the board and stated that her sole reason for opposing the contract with Runbeck Election Services Inc. was because former Secretary of State Wayne Williams did legal work for the company, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
This is clearly a swipe by the clerk at Williams, who was named the county’s designated election official for the 2021 election because of Peters’ legal issues. She’d previously signed a contract with Runbeck herself last year, and in July proposed extending the contract by four years. The original contract is from 2015. But, now that Williams ran an election instead of her, she’s flip-flopping on her previous position.
“I never recall ever a clerk rejecting to using this service,” Commissioner Scott McInnis said at the meeting. “I don’t think we need to engage with you on actions that you took, the result of which is where we are today. But you are welcomed to consult with an attorney.”
Good for the commissioners for telling her to pound sand. However, at the same meeting, Peters demanded that she should have control of the election department restored to her.
“I am now the clerk and recorder,” Peters said at the meeting. “I demand to have my election department completely turned over to me. By law, the people of this county elected me to perform those duties, and I will not agree to this.”
Her request is simply absurd. A slim margin of voters may have elected her, but Peters is still under a court order barring her from engaging in election activities after the court found very serious breaches of her duties as chief election official for the county. This is separate and apart from a criminal investigation into those breaches.
The county not only couldn’t restore her control of that office, it should actively work to keep her barred from conducting future elections. Peters has repeatedly shown her contempt for the law and our institutions, so her exclusion must continue at least through the coming primary election, in which she may be a candidate.
The court is not likely to vacate its order anytime soon, but her clear vindictive mood should rule out any change. If she’s given power over that department, she could fire employees who worked with Williams to administer the election, leading to potential lawsuits for the county. As Ashby reported earlier this month, a letter to Peters from County Attorney Todd Starr warned her against taking “adverse employment actions” against her own staff, something she apparently had attempted.
On top of that, she’s proven on multiple occasions to be completely unfit and incapable of doing the job.
If it becomes necessary, the Mesa County Commissioners and Secretary of State Jenna Griswold should continue to protect the integrity of our local elections by filing another lawsuit to keep Peters away from that department at all costs. The county should be motivated to keep her out simply to prevent future employment lawsuits. As McInnis has noted, this whole affair has already cost about $1 million.
In our opinion, she should never be allowed to run an election in the county again.