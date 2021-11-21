What is there left to say about Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters?
On Tuesday federal agents executed four search warrants looking for evidence related to Peters and others who were involved in alleged breaches of election security protocols.
This wasn’t unexpected. We’ve known the FBI was involved in the case and they’ll do what they need to do to secure evidence of whatever federal crimes Peters and her cohorts potentially committed.
We have said repeatedly that the embattled clerk should resign and that she’s not fit to hold the position. That remains our opinion, but in the wake of these raids there was one disturbing detail that we felt was worthy of highlighting.
On MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s internet TV blog late Tuesday, Peters continued to defend her actions and asked for more donations to a legal defense fund that she and others have created to help defend her against any pending criminal charges, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
This is the same criminal defense fund that she has been warned about, after not filing reports on the funds raised, as required by law. Such funds are permissible, but only if elected officials report contributions and expenditures, don’t accept money from registered lobbyists and report fund activity in a timely manner, campaign finance enforcement manager in the Secretary of State’s Office, Luis Lipchak wrote, responding to a complaint filed with the state.
“Respondent (Peters) is not currently an active candidate ... nor is there an active candidate committee,” Lipchak wrote. “However, respondent has a campaign website soliciting contributions through a donation button. The (SOS) division makes the initial determination that complainant identified one or more potential violations of Colorado campaign finance laws.”
This isn’t the only campaign finance complaint against Peters. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission unanimously decided Tuesday to go forward with investigating a complaint that Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters allegedly accepted gifts in excess of state limits. It alleges that Peters accepted airline flights and hotel stays, and possibly more, from Lindell. That would far exceed the $65 annual limit on gifts that government employees and elected officials can accept.
This is disturbing behavior and a blatant disregard for the laws governing how an elected official should act. It is not surprising given Peters’ repeated disregard for any authority above herself.
These laws are in place to protect donors, who have entrusted an elected official with their money. They believe the official will use the money as they expect and the state gives them a window to check that it is through the filing of financial reports.
The reports and limit on gift amounts also protect us from the perception, or potentially actual corruption of our leaders. Residents of Mesa County deserve to know who is bankrolling Peters in her quest as a self-described “whistleblower.”
We do find it rich that Peters thinks of herself in such a righteous light while refusing to comply with state laws that provide transparency when elected officials take money.
Playing fast and loose with campaign finance laws isn’t unique to Peters. Rep. Lauren Boebert was caught up in similar shenanigans, but she at least had the sense to take the easy steps to cure the violations.
Campaign finance laws are serious and violations of them should be taken seriously. This is yet another way Peters has proven herself unworthy of her position. We’ll add it to the list.