Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, hot off her recent performance at Main Street Bagels, wants to take the show statewide with a run for Colorado secretary of state. Good.
By law, entering the statewide race means Peters cannot simultaneously run for re-election as Mesa County clerk, which means, if Peters follows through, this time next year we are certain to have a different clerk and recorder, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
If a face-saving run for higher office is what it takes to get rid of Peters, a la Scott Gessler and his run for governor, so be it. Now it’s on the Colorado Republican Party and its primary voters to ensure she doesn’t appear on the ballot in November.
While we’re happy this decision will get Peters out of the clerk position in a relatively clean manner, her candidacy for secretary of state should be taken seriously. We’ve seen it happen where a candidate is dismissed as unserious, or in this case malfeasant, up until the day they win.
Who serves as Colorado secretary of state matters. It’s an important job and the people of the state deserve to have someone who can perform the functions of the office. Peters can’t even handle the Mesa County clerk’s office.
Peters not only professes to believe the lie that the 2020 election had widespread fraud, but has contributed to that lie. In the process she potentially committed serious crimes and cost the taxpayers of Mesa County close to $1 million.
As the county’s top election official, she oversaw an election in which more than 500 votes went uncounted, left behind in the ballot box right outside her office.
Now she wants more responsibility? Sorry, but failing upward has its limits.
Peters will join three other Republicans for the GOP nomination. Former Jefferson County clerk and the former head of the Colorado Clerks Association, Pam Anderson, is one of Peters’ primary opponents. She addressed Peters’ entrance into the race in a statement.
“Coloradans continue to see what happens when these important positions are held by inexperienced and irresponsible politicians in pursuit of divisive and partisan ideological agendas,” Anderson said. “This office should be filled by trusted and proven professionals, not by politicians only interested in using it as a political football. I will be a fair referee, not fuel the fire of mistrust.”
Anderson is right on. Trust is imperative when we’re talking elections, as we’ve seen.
Who, outside a dedicated base of misinformed followers, would trust Peters to run a statewide election? She’s already proven that she is not worthy of trust with her antics last year to copy the hard drives of our voting tabulation machines in secret.
Secretaries of state and county clerks should be competent managers who can get the important, but not particularly flashy, day-to-day work done efficiently and oversee our elections in a fair and trustworthy fashion.
Peters hasn’t been able to do that in Mesa County and she won’t be able to do that as secretary of state.