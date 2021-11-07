It has been two steps forward and one step back for the Grand Junction City Council on marijuana regulations since voters approved retail stores last April.
They’ve had listening sessions, workshops and public comment, much of it from industry participants, and the council is still mulling differing approaches to granting licenses.
In a Monday workshop, the council did make some positive progress in determining what criteria those applying for a license to operate a marijuana retail store in Grand Junction would have to meet in order to enter a weighted lottery, which may be used to select the licensees.
The idea is the applicants have to meet a certain set of requirements to get into the lottery. They then can improve their chances by meeting different criteria, such as providing a community benefit.
City staff presented criteria options that included prospective licensees having to demonstrate tax compliance within the city, not have a history of violations or other code enforcement actions from the city and provide a complaint resolution plan.
We’d like to see the council also include criteria that gives local ownership and operators who will keep their profits in the community priority in the lottery.
Council members suggested a few criteria of their own like prospective licensees also not be delinquent on taxes in Mesa County, that they include a business plan and have business experience.
But this was only half the criteria staff had prepared to discuss.
Other criteria from city staff, such as prioritizing applicants who promise to provide a living wage to employees, provide benefits to the community and/or use sustainable business practices, were not discussed. The council will need another meeting to get to those.
Instead the council spent time discussing whether or not it should stick with the weighted lottery system at all, which Council Members Rick Taggart and Dennis Simpson said they wanted to revisit, according to reporting from The Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
“I don’t know what we gain from a weighted lottery,” Taggart said.
Well, what you lose from debating this again is time.
There are a lot of options for how to choose licenses from a simple lottery to a weighted lottery to a pure merit-based system — the option Taggart was advocating for. There are others the council may also take time to discuss, like awarding all the licenses to an operator who would use a benefit corporation and donate its profits to local nonprofits.
Each option has its merits and its weaknesses, but the council has discussed them and had formed consensus around a weighted lottery.
Originally, city staff estimated they could be issuing licenses by the first quarter of 2022. That’s looking less and less likely as the council drags this process out.
We think it’s important for the council to take the time it needs to get the regulatory framework for marijuana stores right. There isn’t a deadline that they have to hit, per se. But, rather than a productive discussion, lately it has felt like they are just spinning their wheels.
We think it is time for them to pick a lane and stick with it.