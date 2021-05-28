The good news is that the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series is back after the pandemic wiped out the tournament last year.
The bad news? There is none — unless you’re a fan of the despised coin flip that used to determine who got a bye to the championship on the rare occasion when three teams remained in the tournament at Game 18.
The NJCAA Division baseball committee has implemented a new tournament bracket based on seeds instead of rotating pairings. The upshot is that seeding now acts as the ultimate tie-breaker to get to the title game when three teams are still in play. But the new seeded format also ends the possibility of the best two teams in the country having to play each other in the opening round of games.
Today’s paper includes our annual JUCO special supplement, which provides snapshots of each of the 10 teams in the tournament, plus changes spectators can expect ahead of Saturday’s opening game at 9 a.m. (4th-seeded McLennan, Texas vs. 7th-seeded Florence-Darlington, S.C.)
The most pertinent change is ticketing. Fans won’t be able to walk up to the box office to buy tickets. All tickets are electronic and available for online purchase only at https://jucogj.org. Those without computer access or who need assistance can call the JUCO office at 970-245-9166.
Fans will receive individual tickets for each game, and they can be emailed or downloaded onto a smartphone. Fans can print tickets to be scanned at the gate, or can have them scanned on their phones. Tickets can be shared with friends and family members with either a printed or electronic ticket, but each ticket can be scanned only once.
Thankfully, the JUCO committee was able to scrap early plans for limited-capacity seating. There are no restrictions and with Mesa County’s “free to choose” policy, fans can decide if they want to wear masks at JUCO games. But they’re asked to maintain social distancing at common areas like concession stands.
Because of lingering concerns over virus transmission, the JUCO teams won’t be mingling with the public as they have in the past. There’s no banquet this year. No Challenger games. No youth clinics. And the service clubs that host the players won’t be able to throw them a barbecue.
The players will be focused on baseball and sticking to their “bubbles” to watch games from Home Run Alley.
We’re just glad they’re playing again. Two years is a long time to go without championship-caliber baseball in Grand Junction.
None of the excitement of the tournament happens without the hard work of the volunteer JUCO committee. They plan all year to make a single week memorable for fans and players alike.
Let the drama unfold. Play ball!