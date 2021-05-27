The long-awaited opening of the lower half of the Palisade Plunge is a cause for celebration. It officially opens to the public for the first time on Saturday.
But over the months leading to this moment, letters to the editor have trickled in questioning the time and resources that have gone into building an “expert” trail that not every mountain biker can enjoy.
First of all, only the lower section is considered technically challenging. The upper portion should be fine for beginner and intermediate riders with multiple “bailouts” before the “expert” portion of the trail begins.
More importantly, the trail was built for multiple user groups. It’s not just for mountain bikers. Hikers are permitted over the entire trail, providing access to incredible views and terrain. Portion of the trail are open to horseback riding. There’s something for everyone, making it a community amenity, not a “niche” experience.
Let’s shake off the notion that because the Plunge was built, something else was sacrificed. That’s hardly the case. The riding public gave generously to provide matching funds for this project because it’s something different and altogether lacking in the Grand Valley.
There are more miles of beginner and intermediate trails in the Grand Valley than anyone can ride in a day. There’s also an abundance of black-diamond trails requiring advanced riding skills. What this valley didn’t have before the Plunge was built was a sustained downhill trail on the order of Moab’s Whole Enchilada — something that combines excellent bike handling skills with the stamina needed to drop 6,000 feet from the top of Grand Mesa.
Imagine a ski area that only had green and blue runs. Skiing, like mountain biking, is a progressive sport. As participants accumulate skills, they look for new challenges. The Plunge represents a draw for advanced riders outside the area who will come for the adventure and spend money at bars, bike shops, restaurants and hotels. But it can also be an inspiration for locals — not only for the skills challenge it represents, but for the incredible country it traverses. Riders will pass through a variety of mountainside ecosystems and microclimates and witness changes in flora and fauna as the miles click by.
Maybe the best case for why the Palisade Plunge isn’t exclusive to certain riders is Horsethief Bench near Loma. It’s a “signature” trail in the valley with a nearly impossible drop-in. But that doesn’t stop people from walking their bikes down the most dangerous section. One of the basic tenets of mountain biking is that there is no shame in walking. If there are highly technical challenges on the Plunge, there’s no penalty for dismounting and pushing a bike until the trail feels safe. Indeed, that’s how most people navigate most of the trails in the valley.
That’s not to suggest that beginners take a crack at the Plunge. But experienced riders who know their comfort level with tricky sections should have the judgment necessary to enjoy the experience without endangering themselves.
The Sentinel’s Dan West included a summary of things riders should know in Wednesday’s paper. For up-to-date information on the Palisade Plunge and a list of shuttle providers, visit www.palisadeplunge. com.
The upper portion of the trail, above Lands End Road, is set to open in late July. Until then, let’s appreciate the hard work that went into getting the 17-mile lower section open and ridable.
The partnership that made the trail possible includes the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association, the Bureau of Land Management, the National Forest Service and local municipalities, which utilized oil and gas mineral lease and severance tax proceeds in the form of DOLA grants to stake the project.
They’ve created something special.