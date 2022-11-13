Coloradans voted by a wide margin to send Democratic Gov. Jared Polis back for a second term in Denver. This should give him the confidence to show his independence and rein in some of the worst impulses of the state legislature, which remains in his party’s hands.

In the debate between Polis and his Republican opponent here in Grand Junction, the governor said he would be a “problem solver’’ and vowed to not rule out solutions, even if they came from outside his party.