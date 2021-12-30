State workers are losing their family and medical leave benefits, after only enjoying them for a single year, and the only person to blame is Gov. Jared Polis.
Polis ordered the program to be created in 2020 after legislative budget writers denied his request to fund it, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. As a result, Polis sidestepped the legislature and funded it another way, through the Group Benefits Plan Reserve Fund, which pays for health benefits for state workers.
That’s your first mistake, Governor.
The Legislature crafts and passes the budget. If you can’t convince them to fund a new program, even one with many merits, you don’t get to run an end around the Legislature. It is a terrible precedent to set.
Even if you are in favor of family and medical leave and support this program, you should not support the way it was implemented. A future governor could do similar fund juggling to pay for all types of programs — some you might be totally against.
While this program was in effect for all of 2021, it won’t continue next year because the Legislature’s Committee on Legal Services, which reviews new state regulations to see if they conflict with existing laws, voted 9-1 last week to reject the program.
Kudos to those on the panel for reigning in some executive overreach.
Rep. Matt Soper, a Delta Republican who serves as vice chairman of the legal services panel, objected to the program, saying it’s not fair that state workers get that benefit now before other public sector workers.
“The (committee) put aside partisanship and upheld the rule of law, that the executive cannot do more than what the Legislature has granted authority,” Soper said. “It was also a win for business, as the state won’t be offering a benefit that the private sector isn’t offering employees, meaning government and business will be competing for workers on a more level playing field.”
We agree with Soper here.
Last year, voters approved the creation of a Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program, which will take effect in 2024. It will give those benefits to all Colorado employees, including state employees.
With this benefit set to roll out for everyone in a couple years, why rush it for state workers? According to the Legislature’s attorneys, these benefits are not consistent with the prevailing compensation practices for government workers nationwide.
“Based on this data and Legislative Council staff’s determination that only 18% of U.S. employees enjoy the benefit, PFML (paid family and medical leave) is not a widespread practice,” the Office of Legislative Legal Services wrote in a Dec. 13 memo. “Therefore, PFML does not appear to be typically consistent with prevailing practices, and (the rule) conflicts with (state law).”
Private businesses are already having trouble hiring. They shouldn’t have to deal with the state government luring away the few workers available.
We have sympathy for the average person working for the state government who is having this benefit yanked back after having it for a year, but that’s on the governor. The Legislature didn’t want to fund it, so he got cute with his budget and in the end average people are the ones impacted.