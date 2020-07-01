The voters of Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District have never sent a woman to Washington, D.C. to represent them in the U.S. House.
That’s going to change come November. But this historic aspect of the 2020 general election largely has been obscured by the buzz of Tuesday’s primary election results.
We’re all still trying to process how a gun-toting restaurateur from Rifle managed to unseat a sitting congressman who had President Trump’s “complete and total endorsement.”
What does it say that Scott Tipton was “out-Trumped” by Lauren Boebert, a young first-time candidate who continually flogged Tipton for not being conservative enough? This is the same dynamic that led Arizona’s moderate Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake to retire from political life, saying he could never survive a primary challenge in a party that has drifted farther and farther right.
Of course, the same is true to some degree for Democrats. “Establishment” Democrats face the same kind of challenge from primary opponents who support the Green New Deal, Medicare for All and other “progressive” measures. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — “AOC” as she’s known in political circles — is the face of the leftward shift within the Democratic Party. Yet many of the moderates have prevailed in the Democratic Party, while the progressives have not — unlike the GOP, which has seen increasing success with candidates that are further to the right.
Interestingly, Boebert has expressed admiration for AOC’s fiery brand of leadership. She thinks she’s capable of similarly stirring conservative passions for the Second Amendment, abortion issues, immigration enforcement and states’ rights.
She just proved she can win among conservatives. But the 3rd CD is more politically diverse than GOP strongholds like Mesa and Garfield counties. The district’s biggest voting bloc is unaffiliated voters. Boebert is going to have to find ways to connect with voters other than focusing on guns and illegal immigration.
What remains to be seen is whether positioning one’s self as “more like Trump” will be an asset or a liability in 2020, given the changing political landscape of the presidential election.
Boebert’s victory instantly made her Democratic opponent, Diane Mitsch Bush, the policy expert in the race since she’s actually served as a lawmaker in the state House, as well as a Routt County commissioner.
If you took Boebert’s love of Trump and Mitsch Bush’s legislative experience and mashed them together, you’d end up something close to state Sen. Ray Scott, who once described himself as being like Trump before Trump arrived on the political scene. Scott, who is still in the state Senate, lost “bigly” for the opportunity to run as a Republican for a seat on the Mesa County Board of Commissioners.
We’re as mystified as anyone about the sudden change of heart regarding Sen. Scott’s fitness for county office. But his loss is part of what feels like a tectonic shift in local politics. The other part is Boebert’s stunning upset. Tipton and Scott had become part of the furniture around here — which may have become a problem of its own.