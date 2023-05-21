Mesa County commissioners are closing in on their wish that the county’s top public health official resign or be fired.
They seem indifferent to the consequences of this obsession. But there’s far more at stake than whether Jeff Kuhr, the executive director of Mesa County Public Health, remains on the county’s payroll.
Commissioners have managed to flout a state statute intended to insulate the Mesa County Health Board from political interference.
The Colorado Public Health Act gives county health boards autonomy to manage the local public health infrastructure. The board is supposed to act independently. The only authority commissioners have is appointing board members.
The Mesa County Health Board has rejected repeated calls from commissioners that Kuhr be fired, saying the reasons cited by commissioners are weak or unsubstantiated.
In Saturday’s edition of the Sentinel, reporter Charles Ashby documented a series of pressure tactics commissioners have used to get the outcome they’ve wanted.
Four members of the health board — Will Hays, Errol Snider, Gretchen Gore and Deborah Monaghan — resigned last week, saying they saw the handwriting on the wall.
“It is clear,” they wrote, that the “sole purpose” of an upcoming special meeting “is to remove the current Board of Health so that a newly appointed board can terminate Mr. Kuhr’s employment,” the four wrote.
It’s unfortunate that the health board didn’t take legal action to test whether a mass purge is even legal. Seeking an injunction would have put the onus on commissioners to establish why their judgment about how the health department operates supersedes the board’s.
Let’s not forget that Mesa County has acted as the fiscal agent and the human-resources arm of the health department the entire time Kuhr has been on the job. Commissioners have managed to point fingers at the health board without accepting that the county itself is complicit in the irregularities that have occurred.
Neglecting its responsibility for years, the county is now soliciting dirt from former employees to undermine the credibility of the person who was hired to transform a dysfunctional health department.
Kuhr has done that — obviously not without some controversy. But former Commissioner Rose Pugliese noted that Kuhr “was instrumental in us reopening Mesa County and pretty much the whole state of Colorado (during the pandemic) and I think that shouldn’t be overlooked,” Pugliese said in February.
What a disconnect for a former commissioner to speak of Kuhr in largely appreciative terms and for a succeeding commission to bore into the granular details of a procurement process the county has been in charge of all along.
None of this adds up. All of the action by the county has the pretext of sacking a department head over something unrelated to job performance. What that might be remains a mystery, but it smells like politics — or worse, a personal vendetta — precisely why state law is supposed to immunize the board of health from undue influence by the board of commissioners.
This editorial board has suggested that going after Kuhr’s job is rash and misguided, but this latest twist — replacing the entire board of health, save Commissioner Janet Rowland, who was recently appointed — takes things to a whole new, disturbing level.
While it’s true that county commissioners serve on county health boards across the state, they’re not supposed to be able to dominate the BOH. Terms on the board are staggered to prevent installing a new one all at once.
But if this can happen here, then it’s time to consider a five-member board of commissioners as a hedge against such a power grab. Under the current arrangement, it’s too easy for one determined commissioner to find a single ally to drive an agenda.
Meanwhile, whether Kuhr is eventually fired or not, commissioners have sent a clear message. We’re in charge. Don’t cross us.
Good luck finding new board members, or a new director for that matter, willing to bear that yoke.