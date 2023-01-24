Ullr and Skadi, the Norse god and goddess associated with skiing and snow, have been good to us so far this year with an above average snowpack. That doesn’t mean we should stop praying for more white stuff, though.

The snowpack was at 128% of the median for Colorado as of this time last week, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service said. The state has been benefiting from what meteorologists refer to as atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been hitting the West Coast and carrying moisture inland, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.

