Ullr and Skadi, the Norse god and goddess associated with skiing and snow, have been good to us so far this year with an above average snowpack. That doesn’t mean we should stop praying for more white stuff, though.
The snowpack was at 128% of the median for Colorado as of this time last week, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service said. The state has been benefiting from what meteorologists refer to as atmospheric rivers of moisture that have been hitting the West Coast and carrying moisture inland, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.
“The big story at the moment is the abundance of snow, not the lack of snow, across a large swath of the West,” the multi-agency National Integrated Drought Information System said in an update last week.
So this is good news, right? We’re told that we need to bank water, in the form of snow, high up in the Rocky Mountains over the winter and spring. If we bank enough when it is cold, we’ll have enough to last through the hot, dry summer. It turns out it’s a little more complicated.
Of course a good snowpack in January, while great to have, can quickly dwindle with several weeks of dry weather. But, scientists are looking even further ahead, after we’ve filled the bank with snow.
Water managers in the Colorado River basin are gaining a better understanding that what happens in the weeks after peak snowpack — not just how much snow accumulated over the winter — can have an outsize influence on the year’s water supply, according to reporting by Aspen Journalism.
Just look at what happened in 2021. It was not a good water year by any stretch of the imagination. The upper basin snowpack peaked around 90% of the median, but that led to just 36% of average runoff into Lake Powell, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It was the second-worst runoff on record after 2002.
A new paper from the Desert Research Institute looks into what happened during the 2021 runoff and found that an early April heatwave led to an early runoff, which may have contributed to the bad water year.
Climatologists at Colorado State University are working on a similar study that looks at how factors such as precipitation after peak snowpack affect spring runoff.
“...one of the major sources of water-supply forecast error is what happens after peak snowpack,” said Peter Bennett Goble, a climatologist at CSU who is working on the study. “Just knowing how much uncertainty is still out there on April 1 or even April 15 probably allows water managers to be a little more cautious, maybe hold a little bit more back, especially if it looks like it’s going to be an early runoff.”
Better, more cautious forecasting is going to be necessary if we are going to mitigate this historic drought. It will help water managers, ag producers and cities prepare for the lean summer months.
For us lay people, our only option sitting here in January is to make a proper offering of Scandinavian Akvavit or schnapps to Ullr. Share the rest with good friends.