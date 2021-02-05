The 3rd CD deserves better than Boebert
I am a Colorado native living in the 3rd Congressional District. I am an independent (unaffiliated) voter and have been for many decades. I believe in my country and believe she should stand first in our hearts above all.
She should be held strong before and against radical ideas or conspiracy theories or the thirst for votes or reputation. Some people find the actions of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and her radical far-left “squad” to be disturbing. And, some find the actions of Marjorie Taylor Green and the radical far-right “gang” equally disturbing. Some people on each extreme demand that they resign, be removed from office or even be killed. I, at times, have also found some of these individuals and their extreme ideas beyond belief and disturbing. I can’t do much about those crazies who represent constituents in New York, Georgia, North Carolina or in any other state or district outside of my own. But I can do something in Colorado to reduce the craziness in Washington. I can do everything I can to make sure that our own resident crazy (Lauren Boebert) is not reelected. I believe our district, our state and our country deserve better than Lauren Boebert.
Better than she who believes and supports QAnon. Better than she who incites insurrection and riots with her words and falsehoods: (“today is 1776,” “Nancy Pelosi has left the chamber”). Better than she who believes herself to be above the law or beyond following the rules of the institution she was voted into.
So, I encourage all of you to look into your hearts and determine if you really want Lauren Boebert representing you, your families or your neighbors. I, for one, do not.
U. S. A. — Unity Saves America … Country First … God bless America
JAMES D. GARCIA
Grand Junction
The ‘majority’ who elected Boebert think she’s doing fine
Wow, Rep. Boebert, you have touched a nerve by claiming a spot reserved for the privileged, the well-bred, pedigreed beautiful people, and they are not happy. You’ve being in office a mere couple of weeks and managed to get negative press nearly every day.
On a serious note, Miss Lauren, this treatment will not stop. But remember we the people voted for you. The majority of the folks in the 3rd District voted for you. Stay true to yourself and represent us. You are one of us — the majority.
We voted for you because you showed personal responsibility, work ethic, courage, self-reliance and kindness. The ability to balance your checkbook and fight through this pandemic and keep your business afloat. We the people in western Colorado that voted for you are those people — independent, self-reliant and accept personal responsibility.
We hear you’re not educated enough for this position — you don’t have that Yale, Princeton or Harvard law degree. Personally, I have had enough of those zero-integrity intellectual fops. Seriously, the richest nation on Earth and we’re nearing $30 trillion in debt. We owe our soul to China. Yes, brilliant, brilliant leadership by the most well-bred, educated minds. “B.S.” I have always been more impressed with performance rather than image.
Unfortunately we have large numbers of liberal drones, the 2+2 equals whatever you want it to be, victims from the “This is us” community moving here. Bringing the very voting practices with them that drove them from their liberal, enlightened cities. We need sane, honest common-sense leaders now more than ever.
Lauren, I don’t know why politicians that promote common-sense ideas, like personal responsibility, self-reliance and God forbid, paying back your own college loan, draw such ire from the left but they do. Don’t ask them to explain it, either, or you will instantly be labeled a bigot, radical or intolerant (one of their favorites).
My point in writing this is to tell you to stay true to your values. The majority voted for you. Follow your convictions and morals. In the constant barrage of insults and innuendos, emulate Sarah Sanders. Answer with grace, confidence and kindness. It makes those throwing the insults look smaller and smaller.
SCOTT SCHULTZ
Grand Junction
If ice rinks cater to a ‘niche’ group, what about pickleball?
As I have enjoyed the many opportunities provided to me since moving to Grand Junction from the Front Range, one recreational activity that is dear and near to me seems to be a topic of debate.
That activity is hockey and the topic is the city acquiring the Glacier Ice Arena. After reading your opinion in The Daily Sentinel it seems that there is a very narrow view on what an ice rink can offer to the community. Notice I said ice rink, not hockey rink. Also, your opinion on the issue is very one-sided and sees a fraction of the picture (maybe 25% of the picture) instead of a 100% of the picture.
Before I get into the whole picture, think about two things. When you were growing up didn’t your city acquire or pay for things that groups used even if you were not part of that group? You probably benefited from it.
Second, if Vail, Craig, Steamboat Springs, Breckenridge, Vernal (Utah), Rock Springs (Wyoming), Aspen, Gunnison, Telluride, Durango and Glenwood Springs can do it,we sure as hell can and (especially the city) make money. All those rinks are city owned.
Lastly, if you want to focus on the whole “niche,” I don’t play pickleball, so what is in it for me to support more courts? Nothing. But would I support it for that “niche.” Why? Because strong community supports each other.
The so called “niche” is the community, not a certain group. If you keep your narrow view on hockey, then, yeah, that’s a niche. But an ice rink involves events, recreation, college and hosting. Beyond hockey and figure skaters, Glacier provided a spot for birthday parties (three parties at a time), church and school events (broom ball or public skate), college hockey (which was packed with community members, not just college students), recreation (public skate, hockey, figure skating and youth hockey).
Specifically to hockey, three adult league teams are currently going to Glenwood every Sunday to play. The effect is that Grand Junction loses money from those players. Youth hockey is currently going to Gunnison and Glenwood. No tournament money for Grand Junction. No more money from visiting colleges for Grand Junction. On a bigger scale, losing money, not supporting your members or youth (which there is always talk about helping youth) and lost of property taxes as people could move.
WALTER FOX
Grand Junction
Jobs and clean energy are not mutually exclusive
I appreciated Mike Foster’s recent letter regarding the pause on new oil and gas leasing on Federal lands. I think a potential loss of jobs in our community is something that we can all be concerned about as the world transitions to renewable energy.
However, I believe the letter drew a false equivalence between the extraction of fossil fuels and the minerals used in battery production. Fossil fuels have a local environmental impact when they are extracted, but their purpose is to be burned, so they have a secondary global effect when they are burned and carbon pollution is released into the atmosphere. Materials for batteries also have a local environmental impact, though unlike fossil fuels, they are not burned. Minerals like lithium last over the lifespan of a battery, and then at the end of the battery’s life, can be recovered in a recycling process and used again.
In terms of “outsourcing environmental impacts to unregulated developing nations,” the largest lithium mines in existence are hardly in developing countries. Nearly 75% of 2019’s global production was in Australia and Chile, with more than 50% from Australia. However, I agree that domestic sourcing of raw materials for batteries is important for our region. Fortunately, such mineral deposits already exist in the Western United States. According to battery manufacturing partners Panasonic and Tesla, Nevada alone has enough lithium deposits to electrify the entire U.S. car fleet.
Jobs and clean energy are not mutually exclusive. In fact, many analyses show that the clean energy transition will create jobs. One way to accelerate American innovation and job creation is by placing a price on carbon pollution such as in the bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (energyinnovationact.org). Doing so is projected to create more than 2 million jobs in our country over the next 10 years, while lowering emissions by 40% over a similar period.
I certainly understand the concerns about a pause on new leases, and no energy source is without costs. However, in terms of overall cost and environmental impacts, the numbers are heavily tilting toward renewables and battery storage over fossil fuel extraction and burning.
AARON HOFFMAN
Grand Junction
We need collaboration, dialogue to solve neighborhood problems
I read the item by Steve ErkenBrack on Feb. 3 about the two schools of thought to bring COVID relief to the country.
The first is to negotiate; the other is to flex muscle. Steve suggests the first strategy is best using President Johnson as the role model: “He talked. He listened. He learned...”
Can we bring this to our neighborhoods? Can we have an authentic conversation with our neighbors? Do we work for equity and recognize the humanity and maintain dignity regardless of what side of the fence our neighbor may be on?
Why can’t we build a coalition of neighbors to solve problems? Can we listen to the opposition in order to solve problems in our neighborhoods? Steve ErkenBrack suggests that “listening to the reasons why opponents have concerns, and resolving those issues, creates a platform for collaboration on which to build sustainable solutions. ...”
Will we follow Mr. ErkenBrack and talk to our neighbors to solve problems?
STEVE LANDMAN
Grand Junction