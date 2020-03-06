Courts disincentivized ridding state of tamarisk
Recent editorials and letters to the editor have addressed invasive tamarisk in the riparian margins along our rivers and streams. Some have asked why more is not being done to rid our state of tamarisk. The short answer is, there’s no incentive.
Many issues about tamarisk have been settled by the Colorado Supreme Court in S.E. Colorado Water Conservancy Dist. v. Shelton Farms, Inc., 529 P.2d 1321 (Colo. 1974).
This case, in 1974, was a matter of first impression for the entire United States judiciary. The controversy arose out of the creative activities of Dr. Harvey Phelps on a 700-acre farm on the Arkansas River (“Shelton Farms”).
Dr. Phelps purchased the farm in 1967, at which time tamarisk and other phreatophytes covered roughly half of the acreage.
Phelps had a visionary plan to claim the water rights of all the water saved if the water district removed the tamarisk plants that were drinking up thousands of gallons of Arkansas River water.
Phelps based his claim for water rights on a report by Bittinger and Stringham, professors at Colorado State University, which concluded that along the Arkansas River, between Pueblo and the Colorado state line, 25,170 acres of tamarisk were consuming 65,900 acre feet of water per year.
The Division 2 water referee concluded Phelps had developed a new source of water totaling 181 acre feet annually. The Colorado Supreme Court didn’t see it that way, reasoning that since 1863, all surface flows of the Arkansas have been fully appropriated — there is not enough water to satisfy decreed water rights — and to grant a water right outside the priority system “would be wind-fall which can not be allowed, for thirsty men cannot step into the shoes of a ‘water thief’ (the phreatophytes).”
Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Ericson is often quoted as saying, “If you take money from a thief, you have no right to the money.” So any water saved by eradication of tamarisk is returned to the river to the benefit of senior water rights.
JOHN HESSLINK
Grand Junction
‘Republicans can’t govern in a democratic manner’
When I saw in the letters to the editor the headline, “Move on and allow Peters to do her job,” I immediately knew the author’s political affiliation, Republican. If she had done her job this situation would have never arisen. Obviously, she has no grasp of what her job entails. It takes two: one Republican and one Democrat to collect the ballots. This ensures that no one party has sole access to the ballots — not just the one unnamed individual she throws under the bus. If she had any integrity her resignation would be forthcoming.
I have come to the unfortunate conclusion that Republicans lack the ability to govern in a democratic matter. And previous Republican candidates in Mesa County such as Jared Wright, who was fired from the Fruita Police Department and subsequently elected to the Colorado House only to be ousted and Steve King, who was running for sheriff until it was revealed that he cheated on his time sheets when he was a part-time employee of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, come to mind every time I see a Republican on the ballot.
As to poor Mr. Trump, we were treated to a sham trial in the Republican dominated Senate. Where in America is it acceptable to have no witnesses, no documents and a predetermined outcome? This situation exists in China, which Trump asked to investigate the Bidens. Not that Trump would curry favor from a foreign government to further his political ambitions.
DANIEL H. HARRIS
Fruita