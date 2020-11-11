Everything indicates election has been fair
Two weeks ago, out of deep concern for the partisan division in our towns and neighborhoods, we formed Mesa County Citizens for Fair Elections (MCCFE), a nonpartisan group of residents supporting a fair election process in which the outcome accurately reflects the voice of all legal voters, regardless of who wins.
Now, the election has happened, vote counting in most places is complete and it appears that the election process in both Colorado and the nation has been carried out fairly and well. Here in Mesa County, we have heard of no irregularities despite the fact that our process involves mail-in ballots.
From what we can see, the efforts of Tina Peters and her staff to ensure election integrity have been thorough and professional. Such appears to be the case in counties throughout the country, thereby ratifying the absence of fraud findings by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity disbanded by the president in 2018. This followed a similar finding by the Colorado Secretary of State in 2017 of a possible 10 voters who may have voted twice — out of 2.9 million votes cast — in the 2016 election.
The right to vote is the bedrock of our democratic republic, but without a fair election process there can be no trust in voting results. So far, here and elsewhere, everything indicates the election process has been fair. Can we see beyond our partisan loyalties to trust the results?
Some say not and have initiated lawsuits to verify the results. This is understandable and should proceed and find resolution under the rule of law. However, actions that go beyond the rule of law cannot be allowed to happen, lest the trust that holds us together be broken. We must all be vigilant to ensure that such actions do not take place.
As I write this, I am aware that Veterans Day is this week. As a veteran, I and millions of my fellow citizens over the years served to protect and defend our right to vote and the Constitution that enshrines it. Many died in this service, including 127 young men from Mesa County. We owe it to them and to each other to protect our election process and an orderly transition of power under the rule of law. As members of MCCFE, we will continue to work for this. Join us at info@citizens4fairelectionsmc.org.
RICHARD HYLAND
Grand Junction
Future forest health depends on conservation efforts
I suspect many folks feel proud that an Englemann spruce cut from the Grand Mesa-Uncompahgre-Gunnison National (GMUG) Forest will grace the West Lawn of the Capitol this holiday season. I ponder this tradition (celebrating its 50th anniversary) of harvesting a healthy, 55-foot tall tree from one of our national forests while trees across our state and nation are dying and burning amid drought, insect infestation and climate change. As we honor this tradition that celebrates our natural resources, I mourn the approximately 40 environmental laws — from the Clean Air Act to the Endangered Species Act — that have been waived for specific projects (like the border wall) or rolled back under the current administration.
During the GMUG forest plan revision process currently underway, Great Old Broads for Wilderness, coalition partners, and diverse stakeholders (including businesses, ranchers, recreationists, and elected officials) prepared and submitted a Community Conservation Proposal, which will help maintain and promote forest health and watershed integrity as well as protect wildlife corridors, sensitive species and scenic values into future decades.
I encourage you as individuals and business owners to visit this website gmugrevision.com to learn more and support the Conservation Proposal to manage and protect our forests, so healthy trees can continue to appear at the Capitol. Thank you to the many businesses and residents who have already endorsed these initiatives. Please contact me at northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com if you would like to engage in this effort, have questions, or seek information about our organization’s activities.
ROBYN CASCADE
Leader, Northern San Juan chapter
Great Old Broads for Wilderness
Ridgway
When will Trump supporters own up to president’s lies?
I don’t know what world David Kearsley is living in, but it is not reality.
He refers to a close election. Biden will win the popular vote by 5.5 million votes which is second in history only to Barack Obama’s 9 million margin in 2008. President-elect Biden is on course to secure 306 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 304 in 2016. I will remind Mr. Kearsley that Trump referred to his 2016 Electoral College win as a “massive landslide victory.”
To date, none of the allegations of voter fraud have been proven and the mail-in balloting has proceeded as planned. What oversight was missing?
As to the COVID-19 epidemic, Trump said that the problem would go away on Nov. 4, hoax that it is. The virus has not gone away; it has gotten much worse. Trump told this bald-faced lie. When will Mr. Kearsley and his ilk finally own up to Trump’s lies and distortions? Ex-President Trump will rightly be recorded in history as the most dishonorable and most despicable person ever to hold the office of president of the United States.
WILLIAM VOSS
Grand Junction
Tell COGCC rural residents deserve healthy environment
Living in a small town on the Western Slope, it’s easy to feel overlooked when politicians and public officials are making decisions on the Front Range. This has fueled mistrust, sometimes, between some of us in rural Colorado and the urban power centers. But that doesn’t mean people in rural places want weaker protections when it comes to air quality, or safeguarding our water supplies, public lands and important wildlife areas.
I am writing to let your readers know, as the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) updates its rules to align with its new mission, some western Colorado county officials (including Delta, Mesa and Garfield counties) are telling the Commission that we don’t need the same level of protection as people on the Front Range. This doesn’t serve us well in rural areas. Though our needs are different than on the Front Range, we have important resources we need to protect such as clean water, wildlife habitat, an agricultural economy and world-class scenery.
Mostly, I want the COGCC to know that many rural Coloradans appreciate its work to strengthen these rules, and to ensure the commissioners that we want the same level of protections here as for any other Coloradan, rural or urban.
In addition, the new oil and gas rules and regulations should prioritize protection of water supplies, wildlife habitats and public lands, and also human health and safety, our residences and occupied structures. The Commission and local counties could work with Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife, Water Conservation Board and appropriate local entities to fine-tune local solutions.
Readers who agree that rural Coloradans deserve a healthy environment should speak up now. Let the COGCC and county officials know, because they are working to finalize the new rules soon.
KAREN ORTIZ
Hotchkiss